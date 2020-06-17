Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Exploring How Two Preseason Games Could Benefit The Atlanta Falcons

Dave Holcomb

The NFL is considering a shorter preseason in an attempt to mitigate the risk of coronavirus and allow players more of a "ramp up" period this summer after an unusual offseason. Instead of four preseason games, the league may potential have each team play only two.

That will have ramifications on many levels. For one, players on the roster bubble will have a harder time making teams because they won't have as many opportunities to prove themselves during game action. Players and coaches with new teams might not hit the ground running in Week 1 either with less time to prepare during the preseason.

Shortening the preseason may have the biggest impact, though, on the game financially. With two fewer games in August, the league's salary cap could not grow as much as it normally would. That's certainly not good for the Falcons, who are up against the salary cap.

But one way a shorter preseason could benefit the Falcons is inside the NFC South. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new quarterback, and the Carolina Panthers have a new .... well, everything. That isn't the case for the Atlanta Falcons, who have back head coach Dan Quinn, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (he became co-interim defensive coordinator during the second half of last year). The offense also has plenty of veterans with quarterback Matt Ryan leading the way.

Stability is usually always a good thing in the NFL, but it may prove to be especially important this fall with the coronavirus situation still ravaging the country. 

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alex Mack is Preparing to Play in a "different season" This Year Without Fans in Attendance

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack went on the the Jim Rome show to talk about how playing games without fans will impact his play calls at the line of scrimmage.

Christian Crittenden

11 Times Julio Jones Made My Day, No. 10: Julio Turns Into a Safety

There's not many players in the NFL that can play offense and defense. Julio Jones can do both.

Malik Brown

by

William B. Carver

Dan Quinn Preparing Atlanta Falcons For Unlimited Hypothetical COVID-19 Situations

What is keeping Dan Quinn up at night?

Dave Holcomb

by

William B. Carver

Julio Jones leads the Falcons to victory.

In our #9 top 11 Julio Jones moments, Julio leads the Falcons to victory against the best team in the NFC.

Malik Brown

Dan Quinn Says He Will Support Players in Protests, Kneeling or Not

During a media conference call Monday, Dan Quinn said he will support his players in any way they choose to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

Chris Vinel

by

William B. Carver

Saving The Falcons: Regarding The National Anthem, Atlanta Falcons Will Kneel (Or Stand) Appropriately

Every NFL team must develop a game plan on how to deal with players who wish to kneel this season during the national anthem to protest social injustice. The Atlanta Falcons realize as much. Good.

Terence Moore

by

William B. Carver

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Calls NFL's Coronavirus Guidelines 'Humanly Impossible'

What did John Harbaugh say about the NFL's new coronavirus guidelines?

Dave Holcomb

by

William B. Carver

How Do the Atlanta Falcons Compare to the NFC East?

The Atlanta Falcons will play the Dallas Cowboys this fall, bbut how well do they compare to the rest New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins?

Christian Crittenden

Three potential weaknesses for the 2020 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are stacked in some areas, but will need to make a big leap in 2020 in these categories if they want to return to relevance.

Brady Pfister

by

William B. Carver

Three potential strengths of the 2020 Atlanta Falcons

If the Falcons will make it back to the playoffs, these three areas will carry Atlanta in 2020.

Brady Pfister

by

Christian Crittenden