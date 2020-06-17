The NFL is considering a shorter preseason in an attempt to mitigate the risk of coronavirus and allow players more of a "ramp up" period this summer after an unusual offseason. Instead of four preseason games, the league may potential have each team play only two.

That will have ramifications on many levels. For one, players on the roster bubble will have a harder time making teams because they won't have as many opportunities to prove themselves during game action. Players and coaches with new teams might not hit the ground running in Week 1 either with less time to prepare during the preseason.

Shortening the preseason may have the biggest impact, though, on the game financially. With two fewer games in August, the league's salary cap could not grow as much as it normally would. That's certainly not good for the Falcons, who are up against the salary cap.

But one way a shorter preseason could benefit the Falcons is inside the NFC South. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new quarterback, and the Carolina Panthers have a new .... well, everything. That isn't the case for the Atlanta Falcons, who have back head coach Dan Quinn, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (he became co-interim defensive coordinator during the second half of last year). The offense also has plenty of veterans with quarterback Matt Ryan leading the way.

Stability is usually always a good thing in the NFL, but it may prove to be especially important this fall with the coronavirus situation still ravaging the country.

