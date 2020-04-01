Falcon Report
Video: 'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19

Dave Holcomb

Falcon Report has a brand new video -- 'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19, which every Wednesday will cover the latest impacts the coronavirus is having on the Falcons and the NFL.

While the league is not planning to move the NFL draft, it has elected to not release its schedule in April, which is usually when it becomes public. NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King said Tuesday there's 'momentum' for the 2020 schedule to be released in May.

The delay in the schedule release is disappointing for two reasons. For one, diehard NFL fans look forward to the league announcing its schedule every April. It's the first time in the spring where football fans really start to think about football season and begin planning their own fall weekend schedule around the NFL.

That won't be possible this year until at least May, for good reason because there are rumblings that the NFL may have to delay the start of the season. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports "everything is on the table" when it comes to the 2020 season, including cancelling the season altogether.

That leads us to our second and bigger disappointment from the NFL delaying its schedule release. What it really means is the league isn't sure the 2020 season is going to start on time.

The last thing the NFL wants to do is release its schedule and then have to make changes to it. As much as fans want to see the schedule, pulling it back to make alterations would cause chaos.

As of Tuesday morning, 3,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19, but Erin Burnett on CNN reported Tuesday night another 785 people died from the virus on the final day of March. 

To stop the spread of coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

Saving the Falcons: New uniforms, eh?

Now that we're closer to the Atlanta Falcons showing us their new uniforms, what do you think? I have my thoughts, and they might surprise you.

Terence Moore

Brazzant

MMQB 2020 Draft needs for the Atlanta Falcons

MMQB lists it's draft needs for the Atlanta Falcons and the three other NFC South teams

Christian Crittenden

Falcons trade up to select Isaiah Simmons in four-round NFL.com mock draft

The Atlanta Falcons select the three defenders and offensive weapon in NFL.Com mock draft. One of the players selected was Clemson's Isaiah Simmons.

Christian Crittenden

Analyzing the likelihood the Falcons add former Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins

Could the Atlanta Falcons draft running back J.K. Dobbins?

Dave Holcomb

Georgia pride makes Crowder interesting option for Falcons

University of Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder grew up watching the Atlanta Falcons. Could he end up playing for them?

Jeremy Johnson

Atlanta Falcons trading back in first round in latest USA Today mock draft

Could the Falcons trade back in the 2020 first round?

Dave Holcomb

Mann1526

VIDEO: 3-28 story time

While the world celebrated and laughed this past weekend, Atlanta was put back in its misery.

Rashad Milligan

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the Atlanta Falcons' most recent transactions as well as concerns facing the Todd Gurley deal.

William B. Carver

KittySpice

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 8: Antonio Brown said WHAT?

How crazy is Antonio Brown? Where does Todd Gurley rank among his NFL running back peers? Should the Falcons draft an edge, a linebacker or a corner in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

Brady Pfister

Grant Delpit could help fix the Falcons secondary woes

The Atlanta Falcons have holes to fix in their secondary, could former LSU Tiger Grant Delpit be the answer?

Christian Crittenden

