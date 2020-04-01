Falcon Report has a brand new video -- 'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19, which every Wednesday will cover the latest impacts the coronavirus is having on the Falcons and the NFL.

While the league is not planning to move the NFL draft, it has elected to not release its schedule in April, which is usually when it becomes public. NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King said Tuesday there's 'momentum' for the 2020 schedule to be released in May.

The delay in the schedule release is disappointing for two reasons. For one, diehard NFL fans look forward to the league announcing its schedule every April. It's the first time in the spring where football fans really start to think about football season and begin planning their own fall weekend schedule around the NFL.

That won't be possible this year until at least May, for good reason because there are rumblings that the NFL may have to delay the start of the season. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports "everything is on the table" when it comes to the 2020 season, including cancelling the season altogether.

That leads us to our second and bigger disappointment from the NFL delaying its schedule release. What it really means is the league isn't sure the 2020 season is going to start on time.

The last thing the NFL wants to do is release its schedule and then have to make changes to it. As much as fans want to see the schedule, pulling it back to make alterations would cause chaos.

As of Tuesday morning, 3,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19, but Erin Burnett on CNN reported Tuesday night another 785 people died from the virus on the final day of March.

To stop the spread of coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.