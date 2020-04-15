Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

VIDEO - 'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19: Behind the scenes at Thomas Dimitroff's draft lair

Dave Holcomb

Falcon Report's 'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19 is back for its third week. Every Wednesday, our video covers the latest impacts the coronavirus is having on the Falcons and the NFL.

The 2020 NFL Draft will go on as planned with the first round starting on Thursday, April 23, but for the first time in the draft's history, it will be conducted completely virtually offsite away from team facilitates. There also won't be any host city where first-round picks congregate waiting to be selected.

Quite a few front office personnel around the league have complained how much harder their jobs are this year with the draft occurring virtually. But Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff couldn't have disagreed with that sentiment much more.

During a video teleconference interview with NBC's Peter King, Dimitroff admitted that his draft setup in his house isn't all that different from the usual setup at the team facility. His office as been transformed into a draft room with multiple televisions, touchscreen laptops, phone lines to the 31 other general managers and a wireless speaker to communicate with the rest of his staff.

Dimitroff provided King a virtual tour of his setup during the interview. Readers can check out the interview here.

The Falcons GM also said one technical staffer will be present in his basement in case there's a technical issue. If everything goes well, the staffer will enter and leave Dimitroff's house without the two people ever interacting with one another to keep their social distance. But if Dimitroff has a problem, he's already there to fix it.

He may be out of his suit and wearing a baseball hat during the King interview, but it's hard envisioning any general manager being more professional than Dimitroff was when discussing his draft situation. Coronavirus has dealt everyone in the league a curveball, but Dimitroff isn't letting it be an excuse this draft season.

As of Tuesday night, more than 25,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

At Falcon Report, we want to provide you with the best Atlanta Falcons experience. Please take this short survey of five questions to let us know how we're doing. Take the Survey

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analyzing the likelihood the Falcons add former Minnesota Safety Antoine Winfield Jr

Will the Atlanta Falcons draft safety Antoine Winfield Jr?

Dave Holcomb

by

Terence Moore

REPORT: Dimitroff “strangely interested” in quarterback prospects

Is Atlanta really considering a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

Chris Vinel

by

Ole Coach

OPINION: Deion Sanders is overhyped in Atlanta sports historical landscape

Two of the biggest names in Atlanta sports history weren't really all many younger generations were raised to believe.

Rashad Milligan

by

Malik Brown

Saving the Falcons: Todd Gurley didn't need to bring Deion Sanders into this

So is it OK for Todd Gurley to wear Deion Sanders' number with the Atlanta Falcons? Here's the bigger question: What was Gurley thinking?

Terence Moore

by

KTMOZE

Dante Fowler Jr. donates $100,000 to #ATLStrong relief fund

The new Falcons star made a sizable donation to assist Atlanta residents struggling through the COVID-19 outbreak

Brady Pfister

by

Terence Moore

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 10: Why all the drama? Can it be the draft yet?

Drama and overhyped rumors. Is it time for the NFL Draft yet? The Falcons' new uniforms were fun. Deion Sanders and Todd Gurley might have beef. They probably don't. Atlanta might trade up to draft a quarterback, according to reports. They probably won't. And where does another Deion rank among his peers?

Chris Vinel

by

Malik Brown

Kiper's latest mock has Falcons adding defense early

Latest ESPN NFL mock draft has the Falcons plugging some holes of the defensive side.

Zach Hood

by

Malik Brown

Atlanta Falcons draft safety in latest first-round NFL mock draft from Bleacher Report

Will the Atlanta Falcons draft a safety in the first round?

Dave Holcomb

by

Terence Moore

A.J. Epenesa brings power to the next level

There's questions surrounding his quickness, but A.J. Epenesa boasts an impressive coming out of Iowa. Could he land in Atlanta?

Brady Pfister

by

Brady Pfister

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

William Brandon (Dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the new uniforms of the Atlanta Falcons. The father delivers a more journalistic view of the uniforms compared to that of his son who provides a fan’s perspective .

William B. Carver

by

Terence Moore