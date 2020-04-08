Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

VIDEO- 'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19: Saints K Tom Dempsey passes away, Cam Newton's search for a new home

Dave Holcomb

Falcon Report's 'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19 is back for its second week. Every Wednesday, our video covers the latest impacts the coronavirus is having on the Falcons and the NFL.

On Sunday, former Saints kicker Tom Dempsey died from complications of the coronavirus. He was 73.

Dempsey played 11 years in the NFL and is most notable for setting a league record with a 63-yard field goal in 1970. Furthermore, Dempsey is known for kicking his entire career with no toes, which he was born without on his right foot. Dempsey made the record-setting field goal outdoors below sea level in New Orleans as well.

No kicker even matched Dempsey's record until Jason Elam in 1998. Matt Prater finally broke the record with a 64-yard field goal in 2013. Both Elam and Prater made their long field goals in Denver at elevation. Dempsey remains one of just two kickers to make a 63-yard field goal in an NFL regular season game somewhere other than Denver.

It's such a same he died prematurely because of coronavirus.

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is also feeling the wrath of the virus in a different way. Newton isn't sick, but he says he can't receive medical clearance because no doctor is available to see him. That's the first step to Newton finding a new team in free agency, so essentially, his NFL career is on hold until he can see a doctor and prove he's healthy.

As of Tuesday night, more than 12,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. To stop the spread of coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

At Falcon Report, we want to provide you with the best Atlanta Falcons experience. Please take this short survey of five questions to let us know how we're doing. Take the Survey

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Falcons release new uniforms after Twitter leaks surface Tuesday afternoon

The Atlanta Falcons released their new uniforms Wednesday morning.

Zach Hood

by

UrbanSombrero

Hurst excited to play in Falcons "Air-Raid" offense

The Atlanta Falcons new tight end comes to town from Baltimore excited to play with Matt Ryan in a dynamic offense

Christian Crittenden

Three Falcons make NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

Three Falcons -- two current, one former -- made the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, which was released Monday. Were any other Atlanta players snubbed?

Chris Vinel

Falcons new uniforms allegedly leak on Twitter

'Leaks' are driving even more speculation.

Zach Hood

Are the Falcons dropping hints about their new uniforms?

Speculation is rampant.

Zach Hood

The Falcons have a problem, and Trevon Diggs could be the solution

The Falcons currently don't have much help at the cornerback, and Trevon Diggs could be the player the Falcons decide to draft in the first-round to fix that.

Malik Brown

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 9: a virtual draft, Grady Jarrett and Wrestlemania

With the 2020 NFL Draft being less than three weeks away, what do you think of its new virtual format? What does it mean for the NFL going forward? Where does Grady Jarrett rank among NFL defensive tackles? Who is the biggest Falcons draft bust of all-time? Which current Falcon would you choose as your Wrestlemania tag-team partner?

Chris Vinel

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the NFL's expansion of the playoffs and why an unemployed wide receiver thinks he has more to offer than Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl player Julio Jones. Guess who it is?That's right!

William B. Carver

by

William B. Carver

Falcons will stream 1998 Championship game against Vikings

With ESPN re-airing the 2006 game against the Saints on Monday night, the Falcons will show the 1998 Championship game against the Vikings on Youtube.

Malik Brown

President Donald Trump says "he believes" NFL season will start on time

Will the 2020 NFL regular season start in September?

Dave Holcomb