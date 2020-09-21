SI.com
Falcon Report
Before That Onside Kick For The Dallas Cowboys, The Atlanta Falcons Had A Mysterious Timeout

Terence Moore

The Atlanta Falcons blew it.

With the clock showing zeroes Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, there was the game-winning field goal of 46 yards for the Cowboys.

That happened after the Cowboys recovered an onside kick.

That happened after . . .

OK, we'll get to that.

For now, let's just say the onside kick happened after a group of Falcons players tried to (ahem) defend it while looking as if they've never in their life seen a football spinning three, five, 10 yards in their direction.

That happened after the Falcons held a nine-point lead with barely five minutes left in the game, and that happened after the Falcons were up by 15 early in the fourth quarter, and that happened after the Falcons entered halftime with a 19-point advantage, and that happened after the Falcons sprinted to a 20-0 advantage by the end of the first quarter.

Now the Falcons are 0-2. They're sprinting closer to their predecessors who finished the previous two seasons 7-9.

Remember: This video is called "Saving The Falcons," because if they don't reach the playoffs and do more than just take the field afterward, owner Arthur Blank likely will fire head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff along the way to blowing up the franchise.

Quinn didn't exactly do much to save his job Sunday.

Which brings us back to that.

And that involves the timeout the Falcons called before the Cowboys' onside kick, which we'll discuss on today's video.

