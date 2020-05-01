Dad (William Carver) and Demi (Demi) are back again.

The NFL draft is over. Free agency is slowing down. The release of the league's schedule is on the horizon. Contracts of current players are settled.

Settled?

Takk McKinley may not agree with the “settled” part.

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday they are not going to pick up McKinley’s fifth-year option, which would have paid McKinley more than his previous seasons under his rookie contract.

McKinley let the world know his option was declined with a tweet that was short and sweet:“5th year declined”.

Soon afterward, the Falcons released an official statement: "We have decided to not move forward with a fifth-year option for Takk and at this time are taking a wait-and-see approach in terms of future contracts. Takk has shown the ability to produce at a high level and we look forward to his production in 2020."

McKinley hasn’t lived up to being a first-round pick.

He showed promise in the beginning.

He went viral with his draft speech, and he praised his late grandmother. He also showed promise in his first two seasons, but last year, he only had 3.5 sacks. To worsen matters for the Falcons, he has battled shoulder injuries.

McKinley will need to have an outstanding year if he wants to make big money for any team. He needs to show that he can be a dominate force on the defensive line.

Speaking of the defensive line, the Falcons added another piece for that unit in this year’s draft when they picked Auburn's Marlon Davidson in the second round, and that might soften the McKinley blow.

Like McKinley, Davidson had a viral sound bite after he left campus, and the one for Davidson occurred at this year's combine.

Davidson essentially told the media that he loved football because it is the only place you can hit someone and not be arrested. If he plays as well as he talks, he'll complement Grady Jarrett at the Falcons' other defensive tackle spot.

Davidson's 6-foot-3, 300-pound frame should help clog holes up the middle.

So here are some questions . . .

Will Davidson be a dog on the line?

Can he provide more bite than bark?

Did Demi want Takk renewed?

Does Demi like the pick?

Find out in this week’s episode.