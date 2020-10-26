SI.com
Falcon Report
What Planet Was Atlanta Falcons Running Back Todd Gurley Visiting?

Terence Moore

No way.

You're kidding me.

I mean, did the Atlanta Falcons really become the Atlanta Falcons again Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium by blowing another fourth-quarter lead?

Yep, but if you're into Dirty Birds, this is encouraging.

As opposed to the 16-point lead in the fourth quarter the Falcons choked away in Dallas against the Cowboys, and the 15-point lead they couldn't hold during a home game with the Chicago Bears, they only watched a 14-13 advantage evaporate in the fourth quarter this time to the Detroit Lions.

The Falcons dropped to 1-6.

On the other hand, they're 1-1 under the new regime of Raheem Morris, their interim head coach after the firings of Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff following consecutive 7-9 seasons and an 0-5 start this year.

Quinn, Morris.

It hasn't mattered.

The Falcons keep inventing ways to lose.

Remember The Onside Kick? It happened near the end of the Falcons' loss in Dallas, where they looked clueless regarding how to react to such a thing.

Believe it or not, the Falcons found a way Sunday to challenge The Onside Kick for silliness with The Touchdown That Came About 60 Seconds Too Early.

There were 64 seconds left to play, when the Falcons trailed 16-14,  and when the Lions had zero timeouts to the Falcons' one, and when Falcons running back Todd Gurley took a handoff from the Detroit 10-yard line to score a touchdown.

The Falcons went ahead 22-16 after a two-point conversion. But through it all, Gurely knew the truth, and that is, he knew he should have fallen shy of the end zone to kill time off the clock.

You know, to keep Matthew Stafford from doing what he did.

Which was Stafford used those final 64 seconds to drive the Lions 75 yards for the tying touchdown and the game-winning extra point.

There's more to the story.

For verification, check out today's Saving The Falcons.

