Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for August 25th, 2020

Birds of a Feather is the new and exclusive Atlanta Falcons fan show, and you don't want to miss it.

In fact, you can participate.

Each Tuesday at 7 pm ET, Falcon Report allows you, the fan, to come on the show to discuss anything and everything about the Falcons.

We want you and other Falcons fans to have a voice with this setting to share your perspectives on the team throughout the season. We also want to learn more about you and how much of a fan you are.

For instance...

Why do you follow the Falcons?

How long have you followed the Falcons?

What is your favorite moment in Falcons history?

This show is an opportunity for you to not only share those thoughts with us, but you can do so with Falcons fans around the world (literally, because Falcon Report has loyal readers, viewers and listeners in England and beyond).

I'm William Brandon, and I'm your host for the show.

If you would like to sign up for a chance to be one our guests this season, you can click here!

We'll reach out and work to schedule you.

Slots are filling up fast. So if you're interested, sign up . . . FAST!

On August 25th, we had the pleasure of hosting Four Falcons fans: Joshua, Shaun, Jordan, and Ravage

Each offered unique stories and perspectives on the Falcons, and they also predicted how the team will do this season. If you missed their appearance on the live show of August 25th, 2020, you can enjoy this recap!

