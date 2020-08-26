SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for August 25th, 2020

William B. Carver

Birds of a Feather is the new and exclusive Atlanta Falcons fan show, and you don't want to miss it.

In fact, you can participate.

Each Tuesday at 7 pm ET, Falcon Report allows you, the fan, to come on the show to discuss anything and everything about the Falcons.

We want you and other Falcons fans to have a voice with this setting to share your perspectives on the team throughout the season. We also want to learn more about you and how much of a fan you are.

For instance...

Why do you follow the Falcons?

How long have you followed the Falcons?

What is your favorite moment in Falcons history?

This show is an opportunity for you to not only share those thoughts with us, but you can do so with Falcons fans around the world (literally, because Falcon Report has loyal readers, viewers and listeners in England and beyond).

I'm William Brandon, and I'm your host for the show.

  • If you would like to sign up for a chance to be one our guests this season, you can click here!
  • We'll reach out and work to schedule you.
  • Slots are filling up fast. So if you're interested, sign up . . . FAST!

On August 25th, we had the pleasure of hosting Four Falcons fans: Joshua, Shaun, Jordan, and Ravage

Each offered unique stories and perspectives on the Falcons, and they also predicted how the team will do this season. If you missed their appearance on the live show of August 25th, 2020, you can enjoy this recap!

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Calvin Ridley Is Frustrating Defensive Backs In Training Camp

Calvin Ridley looks elite in latest Atlanta Falcons latest training camp highlight video.

Chris Vinel

Report: Todd Gurley Could See 15-25 Touches Per Game

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter says he can see 15-25 touches per game for Todd Gurley II.

Malik Brown

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview

What should we expect from the Atlanta Falcons this season?

Zach Hood

Which Atlanta Falcons are primed to make a jump in 2020?

A look at a few guys who may be primed for a leap in production.

Zach Hood

Rico Allen Wants To Be An Offensive Coordinator When He's Done Playing

Atlanta Falcons safety Rico Allen wants to be an offensive coordinator when he retires

Christian Crittenden

Atlanta Falcons Scrimmage No. 2 Highlights

The Atlanta Falcons have completed their second official team scrimmage.

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Julio Jones

No one has been better for longer at the receiver position than the Falcons' Julio Jones. Look for more of the same in 2020.

Brady Pfister

Mykal Walker Is Getting First Team Reps With The Defense

With an impressive start to camp, Mykal Walker is getting first team reps with the defense.

Malik Brown

Dan Quinn on Earl Thomas: One of My Favorite Guys of All Time, 'But We Aren't Looking to Fill That Position at This Time'

This one is going to be a pass.

Rashad Milligan

Saving The Falcons: Atlanta Falcons DE Takk McKinley Ends Relationship With Popeyes Chicken

This is the last chance for defensive end Takk McKinley to show the Atlanta Falcons he should return to the team for at least a fifth season after this one.

Terence Moore

by

cfd0417