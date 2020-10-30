SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for October 27th, 2020

William B. Carver

Birds of a Feather is the new and exclusive Atlanta Falcons fan show, and you don't want to miss it.

In fact, you can participate.

Each Tuesday at 7 pm ET, Falcon Report allows you, the fan, to come on the show to discuss anything and everything about the Falcons.

We want you and other Falcons fans to have a voice with this setting to share your perspectives on the team throughout the season. We also want to learn more about you and how much of a fan you are.

For instance...

Why do you follow the Falcons?

How long have you followed the Falcons?

What is your favorite moment in Falcons history?

This show is an opportunity for you to not only share those thoughts with us, but you can do so with Falcons fans around the world (literally, because Falcon Report has loyal readers, viewers and listeners in England and beyond).

I'm William Brandon, and I'm your host for the show.

  • If you would like to sign up for a chance to be one our guests this season, you can click here!
  • We'll reach out and work to schedule you.
  • Slots are filling up fast. So if you're interested, sign up . . . FAST!

On October 27th we had the pleasure of having Pat and Michael on the show!

Each offered unique stories and perspectives on the Falcons, and they also predicted how the team will do this season. If you missed their appearance on the live show of October 27th, 2020, you can enjoy this recap!

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Despite The Win, It's Time For The Falcons To Rebuild

The Atlanta Falcons need to accept their fate and start to rebuild their roster immediately

Christian Crittenden

Recap: Falcons Hold on Late, Beat Panthers 25-17

Atlanta avenges its earlier loss to Carolina and secures its first NFC South win Thursday night.

Jeff Armstrong

5 Observations From Falcons' Second Win of 2020

What did we learn from the Falcons defeating the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

Dave Holcomb

Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Denver Broncos

The Atlanta Falcons will look to win their second game in a row as the take on the Denver Broncos next Sunday.

Malik Brown

‘I Was Mad As Hell’: Gurley’s Accidental Touchdown Continues Late-Game Trend

The Atlanta Falcons are taking a ton of heat for blown-lead losses this season.

Chris Vinel

Can The Atlanta Falcons' Secondary Contain The Carolina Panthers Receivers?

The Falcons allowed more than 300 passing yards for Carolina when these rivals played on Oct. 11.

Jeff Armstrong

Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions Game Thread

Here are all the Live Game Updates for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions football game on Oct. 25, 2020!

Jeff Armstrong

Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions Game Predictions

What are your predictions as the Atlanta Falcons host the Detroit Lions on Sunday?

Malik Brown

Atlanta Falcons Vs. Detroit Lions Game Preview

Atlanta has entered win-now mode

Daniel Comer

Grading The Falcons: Week 7 vs. Detroit

Atlanta reverted back to old, bad habits in Sunday's last-second loss to Detroit.

Jeff Armstrong