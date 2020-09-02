SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 1st, 2020

William B. Carver

Birds of a Feather is the new and exclusive Atlanta Falcons fan show, and you don't want to miss it.

In fact, you can participate.

Each Tuesday at 7 pm ET, Falcon Report allows you, the fan, to come on the show to discuss anything and everything about the Falcons.

We want you and other Falcons fans to have a voice with this setting to share your perspectives on the team throughout the season. We also want to learn more about you and how much of a fan you are.

For instance...

Why do you follow the Falcons?

How long have you followed the Falcons?

What is your favorite moment in Falcons history?

This show is an opportunity for you to not only share those thoughts with us, but you can do so with Falcons fans around the world (literally, because Falcon Report has loyal readers, viewers and listeners in England and beyond).

I'm William Brandon, and I'm your host for the show.

  • If you would like to sign up for a chance to be one our guests this season, you can click here!
  • We'll reach out and work to schedule you.
  • Slots are filling up fast. So if you're interested, sign up . . . FAST!

On September 1st we had the pleasure of having Geoff Beavers, KaveMan, and Catherine Orr

Each offered unique stories and perspectives on the Falcons, and they also predicted how the team will do this season. If you missed their appearance on the live show of September 1st, 2020, you can enjoy this recap!

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Calvin Ridley

Despite suffering a season-ending injury late in 2019, Calvin Ridley believes he can achieve elite status in 2020.

William B. Carver

Dan Quinn Says Dante Fowler Jr. Has Ankle Sprain, Day-to-Day Ahead Of Season Opener

Dan Quinn brought news of some veterans missing in action on Tuesday.

Jeremy Johnson

Which Falcons RB Should Fantasy Football Owners Target After Todd Gurley

Who will be Todd Gurley's backup running back this season?

Dave Holcomb

OPINION: The Falcons' Offensive Line Needs To Be More Efficient In 2020, Not Better

What does the offensive line need to do to help Atlanta Falcons win in 2020?

Jeremy Johnson

Alvin Kamara Is On Unexcused Leave From Saints Training Camp

Alvin Kamara is not at the New Orleans Saints' training camp because of a contractual dispute.

Chris Vinel

Report: Chicago Bears Won't Name Starting QB Until Week 1

Who will start at quarterback for the Chicago Bears this season?

Dave Holcomb

Saving The Falcons: Now Atlanta Falcons Can Use Fake Crowd Noise After NFL Once Sacked Them For Doing Same Thing

The Atlanta Falcons must deal with no fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium through at least their opening two home games against the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears.

Terence Moore

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 30: Who Should The Falcons Target In The Clutch?

Julio Jones, Todd Gurley and Earl Thomas are topics on this week's Dirty Birds Podcast.

Chris Vinel

Damontae Kazee Is Playing His Role Well In The Falcons Secondary

The Atlanta Falcons Safety Damontae Kazee Has Found His Role In the Falcons Secondary

Christian Crittenden

The Falcons Secondary Needs To Be The Catalyst For A Successful Season

The Falcons need some spice to make their team pop, and the secondary might have the answers.

Malik Brown