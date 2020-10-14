SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Taking a Look at Coronavirus' Impact on Fantasy Football

Dave Holcomb

Coronavirus is changing everything about our world in 2020. Fantasy football is no exception.

With NFL games and bye weeks in constant flux, fantasy football players can forget about planning ahead in 2020. 

For example, Titans, Steelers, Broncos and Patriots players went from a bye week in late October or early November to taking it within the first five weeks of the season. Also during the last two weeks, games scheduled for Sunday have been moved to either Monday or Tuesday.

That can be a major issue for fantasy football players. If more positive COVID-19 tests for games postponed until Monday or Tuesday surface causing the game to be moved to another week after Sunday's games are played, then FF players will take zeroes for players in fantasy starting lineups effected by COVID-19.

One way to combat this issue is to allow owners to designate a backup player for a guy involved in a game that's moved. That's what one of my leagues has done with a new rule.

As long as the backup is designated publicly -- for instance, in the league chat on ESPN -- and before his game has kicked off, then he can be inserted as a replacement in the event a fantasy starter does not play because of a COVID-19 postponement.

But there's probably other ways for fantasy leagues to help owners prepare for COVID-19 postponements and cancellations, and we want to hear them from you. Fantasy football is a tight-knit community, so let's help each other out. Leave your creative ideas in the comment section below or send a tweet to @dmholcomb.

As of Tuesday night, more than 215,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

Holcomb encourages all Americans, especially Falcons fans in Georgia, to wear masks in public places. Research indicates wearing masks can significantly halt the spread of coronavirus.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dan Quinn Was Too Much Like Mike Smith, Which Led To His Downfall

Dan Quinn and Mike Smith suffered the same fate as head coaches, and it's mostly because they shared the same tendencies.

Malik Brown

JayMack

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for October 13th, 2020

The Atlanta Falcons have finally said bye bye to Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff. Here's what fans think the future of the Falcons will be.

William B. Carver

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 14th, 2020

Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff are out! Will the Atlanta Falcons begin to make a turn around this season? Check out all the Falcons news you missed since Saturday October 10th!

Christopher Smitherman II

Atlanta Falcons Owner and CEO Speak on Future Plans, Matt Ryan, More

The Atlanta Falcons are making changes.

Zach Hood

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 36: A Eulogy for Dan Quinn and the 2020 Atlanta Falcons

For all an intents and purposes, the Falcons, and Dan Quinn's run as their head coach, are finished. Here's why.

Brady Pfister

Falcons Announce More Coaching Changes

Who will serve as the new Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator?

Dave Holcomb

Saving The Falcons: The Easy Part For The Atlanta Falcons Was Firing Dan Quinn, but Thomas Dimitroff?

The Atlanta Falcons created more questions than answers by firing general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn.

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Game Thread

Here are all the Live Game Updates for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers football game on Oct. 11, 2020!

Jeff Armstrong

Jessore Express

5 Observations From Falcons' Fifth Straight Defeat

What did we learn from the Atlanta Falcons loss against the Carolina Panthers?

Dave Holcomb

Raheem Morris Named Interim Head Coach for Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have tabbed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Raheem Morris as their interim coach.

Zach Hood