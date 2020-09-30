SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 29th, 2020

William B. Carver

Birds of a Feather is the new and exclusive Atlanta Falcons fan show, and you don't want to miss it.

In fact, you can participate.

Each Tuesday at 7 pm ET, Falcon Report allows you, the fan, to come on the show to discuss anything and everything about the Falcons.

We want you and other Falcons fans to have a voice with this setting to share your perspectives on the team throughout the season. We also want to learn more about you and how much of a fan you are.

For instance...

Why do you follow the Falcons?

How long have you followed the Falcons?

What is your favorite moment in Falcons history?

This show is an opportunity for you to not only share those thoughts with us, but you can do so with Falcons fans around the world (literally, because Falcon Report has loyal readers, viewers and listeners in England and beyond).

I'm William Brandon, and I'm your host for the show.

  • If you would like to sign up for a chance to be one our guests this season, you can click here!
  • We'll reach out and work to schedule you.
  • Slots are filling up fast. So if you're interested, sign up . . . FAST!

On September 29th, we had the pleasure of hosting: Cindy Siegel, ThePacker12, and Vinny Dorsey AKA The Falconator!

Each offered unique stories and perspectives on the Falcons, and they also predicted how the team will do this season. If you missed their appearance on the live show of September 29th, 2020, you can enjoy this recap!

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 26th, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons news you missed since Saturday, September 26th, 2020! Check it out!

Christopher Smitherman II

Three candidates to replace Dan Quinn as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons

If the Falcons keep up their 0-3 pace for 2020, they will likely be looking for a new head coach at the end of the season, if not sooner. Who could step in for Dan Quinn?

Brady Pfister

Dan Quinn Speaks On Recent Collapses, Job Status, Green Bay

Quinn has seemingly survived another collapse, and will coach on to Green Bay this week.

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons vs Chicago Bears Game Thread

Here are all the Live Game Updates for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears football game on Sept. 27, 2020! Comment below and get engaged with other Falcons fans!

Jeff Armstrong

by

ceokylecobb

Saving The Falcons: As Bad As You Think This Dan Quinn Thing Is For The Atlanta Falcons, It's Worse

With the Falcons blowing huge leads in the fourth quarter in back-to-back weeks, Dan Quinn finally could lose his head coaching job. Maybe. Sigh.

Terence Moore

by

RobSimp

5 Observations from Falcons Second Straight Blown Loss

What happened to the Atlanta Falcons against the Chicago Bears?

Dave Holcomb

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 34: How Does Dan Quinn Still Have A Job With The Falcons?

Another week, another embarrassing loss. Will the Falcons' loss to the Chicago Bears finally be enough to get Dan Quinn fired?

Brady Pfister

Atlanta Falcons blow second straight 15-point 4th quarter lead, lose 30-26 to Bears

Somehow, it keeps happening.

Zach Hood

by

Dix

How Does the Falcons Receiving Corps Match Up Against The Bears Secondary?

Who has the advantage, the Falcons receiving corps or the Bears secondary?

Christian Crittenden

Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Green Bay Packers

After another devastating loss, can the Atlanta Falcons get it together against a formidable Green Bay Packers team?

Malik Brown