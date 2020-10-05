If you go by logic, the Packers should smash, crush, KILL the Atlanta Falcons Monday night in Green Bay at Lambeau Field.

So this is interesting . . .

If go by Las Vegas, the Falcons are only a touchdown underdog.

Huh? Who's right?

Is logic or Las Vegas closer to whether the 0-3 Falcons can pull off an upset during this nationally televised game against 3-0 Green Bay on the Packers' legendary turf, where they're led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers?

You'll get the answer during today's version of Saving The Falcons, but let's begin by considering a few things.

Nobody in the NFL averages more points per game (40) than the Packers.

In contrast, the Falcons allow more points per game (36) than anybody in the league, and they rank near the bottom of the NFL in virtually every team defensive statistic of significance.

Not good.

It's just that the Packers have several key injuries. They could be missing their starting wide receivers, including three-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams.

The Falcons also have exceptional wide receivers in Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley for an explosive offense led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Matt Ryan. Even though Jones and Ridley are listed as questionable for Monday's game, with hamstring and ankle problems, respectively, Fox's Jay Glazer is reporting they'll play.

Advantage, Falcons.

Well, except the Falcons' already brutal defense won't improve against the Packers without injured defensive end Takk McKinley (groin), free safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and strong safety Keanu Neal (hamstring).

Oh, and the Falcons won't have Younghoe Koo, their starting placekicker with a leg strain.

Still, if you're a Falcons fan who hopes your team can leave Green Bay 1-3, there is reason for hope.

Sort of.

Take a look.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook