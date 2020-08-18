OPINION: Why former Atlanta Falcon Jason Wright's hiring is great, and sad

On Monday, new Washington Football Team President Jason Wright went on a virtual national-media tour as the first Black president of an NFL team.

Wright was a running back for the Atlanta Falcons in 2004. He only got into two games that season as a rookie. He eventually saw more snaps later in his career with the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals. Granted, as a rookie in Atlanta, he had to play behind a starting backfield featuring Warrick Dunn, Michael Vick and TJ Duckett, nicknamed "DVD."

The nickname "DVD." In 2004. They were a big deal.

Now, is it ironic the Washington Football Team made three of more progressive moves in the NFL this offseason? Changing the name of the franchise, hiring Ron Rivera and now Wright?

The same offseason detailed reports of an environment of sexual harassment within the organization went viral? The same organization that was the last NFL team to intergrate in 1962?

You can call it whatever you'd like. A PR stunt, clean up attempt, a legitimate try to do better. For what's it worth, this is a noteworthy historic achievement for an extremely-qualified candidate, who'd just happen to stop through Atlanta on the way to building his resume to get there.

For perspective, there are 1,696 players on active NFL rosters each season. Included are Myron Rolle's, Richard Sherman's, Martellus and Marcellus Bennett's, Matthew Cherry's and Grady Jarrett's. Those are just the educated Black football players with experience in other fields. Can you imagine how well a Black graduate from a top-30 business school, and the top institution for graduating Black students in the country, at Georgia State University could qualify?

The NFL just celebrated its 100th season. It took until season 101 to hire a Black President for one of its 32 franchises.

