Former Falcons Coaching Candidate Rex Ryan Calls Out Dan Quinn; Should He Be Next Atlanta Head Coach?

Rashad Milligan

A lot of people have called out Dan Quinn this week.

From writers, bloggers, fans and TV personalities alike, a lot of people have called for Quinn's reign as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons to end.

On ESPN's "Get Up!," Rex Ryan offered his thoughts on Quinn's performance in Atlanta.

"The playcalling, I get it. 'Oh, we had a deep ball and we just missed it,'" Ryan said. "'Only if we would've hit it.' Yeah, how about you get a first down? That's what you need, and they don't understand that. They're trying to pitch it way down the field. We need first downs, and keep that clock rolling."

Ryan referred to a few of the Falcons' final offensive drives against the Chicago Bears Sept. 27, one of which lasted 11 seconds when the Falcons carried a 26-23 lead with 4:21 to go in the fourth quarter.

With the loss, the Falcons became the first team in NFL history to lose in back-to-back games despite leading by 15+ points in each fourth quarter.

"How the hell do you blow 25-point leads back-to-back? It never happens," Ryan said. "Man, I feel for Dan Quinn, I feel for everybody, but at the same time, you've got to understand your team has absolutely zero confidence in finishing. I mean, you need to come out with [Pro Baseball Hall of Fame closer] Mariano Rivera or something."

Ryan coached the New York Jets from 2009-14 and the Buffalo Bills from 2015-16. Ironically, Ryan led the Jets to a late-comeback win over the Falcons on Monday Night Football in 2013.

Prior to taking the Bills job, he reportedly interviewed with the Falcons for five hours. Ryan reportedly preferred the Falcons over the Bills, but the Bills' hiring process moved quicker and he signed a deal in Buffalo while the Falcons moved on and ultimately hired Quinn.

So, here we are five years later. Should the Falcons give Ryan another chance if the head coaching position opens again? Let us know in the comments.

