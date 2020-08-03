The NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list continues to explode, and that's bad news for most teams in the league, including the Atlanta Falcons.

Especially the Atlanta Falcons.

They play in Atlanta (see video).

With the start of the NFL season slightly more than a month away, when the Houston Texans are slated to meet the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs in Kansas City, the coronavirus is threatening to sack a bunch of things around the league.

In fact, it already has, ranging from the killing of exhibition games to franchises informing the public they'll either have few or no fans inside of their stadiums after opening kickoffs this season.

Then came news Sunday night that Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson tested positive for COVID-19.

But here's the good news for the Falcons.

At least the Falcons haven't lost one of their starting offensive linemen

Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif decided to continue working at a care facility in Montreal as a medical school graduate instead of trying to help his team win back-to-back world championships.

(PS: The Chiefs also had running back Damien Williams opt out of the 2020 season for COVID-19 and family reasons, and he was huge for Kansas City down the stretch of their Super Bowl run.)

Matthew Stafford is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions, not the Falcons

Matt Ryan is the Falcons' guy behind center, and as of now, he's coronavirus free. That's unlike Stafford, the veteran of 11 mostly productive NFL seasons in Detroit. He was placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list over the weekend.

In contrast to Stafford, linebacker Foye Oluokun became the most prominent Falcons player added to that list when the team did so Sunday.

Oluokun is a significant part of the Falcons' defensive plans this season, especially with the departure of tackling machine De'Vondre Campbell. But it's not as if Oluokun is Deion Jones, the Falcons' middle linebacker who runs their defense with a Pro Bowl trip on his resume after four seasons with the team.

Dan Quinn doesn't have Bill Belichick's troubles

While eight (or is it nine?) players (and counting) have opted out of this season for Belichick's Patriots due to coronavirus fears, the Falcons have featured zero such departures under Quinn.

Well, that was true as of this writing.

The point is, COVID-19 is unpredictable, but when you study the big picture, it has been fairly kind to the Falcons.

Just click and watch.

