The Atlanta Falcons streamed the 1998 NFC Championship victory over the Minnesota Vikings Monday night on their website. Rashad Milligan dives into the details and ponders if the Falcons were trying to tell us something about the highly anticipated new look, or if they were simply just trying to provide some entertainment to their fan base.

It's worth speculating, at least, that the logo of the 1990's could make a return of some form. The Falcons changed their Twitter avatar to the beloved 'old-school' Falcon during the stream, but as of Tuesday morning changed it back to the black and red Falcon logo of 2019 and previous seasons.

It's possible that Atlanta would go an entirely new direction, but it seems most feel the Falcon silhouette will be part of the equation in some respect, whether it's redesigned or not.

Buzz is surrounding the awaited unveil, which should happen sometime before the 2020 NFL Draft, which will virtually take place from Apr. 23-25 later this month. The Falcons would logically have to unveil the new gear before then, in order to sent their picks current draft attire (hats, jerseys, etc.).

The organization has reportedly spent years working on the new look, generating even more excitement within the fan base who expressed a passion for a new look. Perhaps nothing was aesthetically wrong with the old look, and fans just wanted some bad memories burned out of their brains. Considering the fate of the red jersey in Super Bowl LI, perhaps this change was necessary to fully move forward.

What do you think the updated uniforms will look like?