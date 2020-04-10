Falcon Report
Dad and Demi are back again to bring you the sporting news that you didn’t know you needed.


William Brandon (Dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the new uniforms of the Atlanta Falcons. The father delivers a more journalistic view of the uniforms compared to that of his son who provides a fan’s perspective .
On Tuesday, a few photos of what appeared to be the Falcons’ new uniforms leaked on Twitter. While people spent the aftermath debating whether what they saw in those photos was fact or fiction, the Falcons (coincidentally, of course) announced they would unveil their new uniforms the following Tuesday.

Less than 24 hours later the Falcons revealed the uniforms. Yes, they were the same uniforms that were leaked the day before. 

The Falcons will wear black jerseys for home games and white for away . They also have a red gradient jersey that will be used as an alternate. The Falcons will mix and match the home and away jerseys with the pants to create a combination of up to eight uniforms.

Since the release, there has been memes and jokes alike comparing the Falcons' uniforms to that of teams from the XFL, Arena Football League and the Mean Machine. 

OK, Demi doesn't know about the Mean Machine, but you probably know that was the fictional football team from the movie “The Longest Yard."


The real question is: New uniforms or not, will the Falcons play better? A winning product would help them more with their fan base than different threads. 

Former Falcons great Deion Sanders once said,“If you look good, you feel good, and if you feel good, you play good.” 

Will the Falcons look good this season?

Watch the video to find out what we think.

