Blitz Zone: Did the Atlanta Falcons have a winning offseason?

Christopher Smitherman II

This week on Blitz Zone Atlanta Falcons, Chris Vinel and Brady Pfister debated whether the Atlanta Falcons had a winning offseason. Chris Vinel argued that the Falcons were successful, while Brady Pfister grades Atlanta at an "F." 

Vinel said Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff were able to take a team of "has beens" with barely any cap space and turn the team into actual competition in its division. The franchise was able to get a "new cast of characters" with the potential of making them the leaders in the NFC South, instead of the same crew that's gone 7-9 the past two seasons and disappointed since Super Bowl LI.

Brady Pfister flat out disagrees. Pfister says the Falcons get a "F" grade. He tells Falcons fans that they should not be fooled by the bait of Todd Gurley, Hayden Hurst and Dante Fowler. In the debate, Pfister does admit that, before free agency, he would give the Falcons a passing grade of a C. Since then, he says they've spent money where they didn't need to and also flunked in the draft.

Both Vinel and Pfister agree on some points. They both would've like to see Atlanta trade during the first round of the draft. While it might've been hard to find a trade partner, Vinel thinks the Falcons should've attempted to move back a few slots to obtain another pick or two later in the draft. Pfister says that would've been OK, but he also would've tried to trade up for a "difference maker" like Jeff Okudah or Isaiah Simmons.

Atlanta Falcons' reaction to George Floyd protests

The Death of George Floyd has America in a uproar but what are the Atlanta Falcons saying

William B. Carver

by

Jbird404

If Arthur Blank genuinely supports the fight of the oppressed, then he should sign Colin Kaepernick.

Rashad Milligan

by

Preachman

Report: Matt Ryan to donate $500K as part of a $2 million GoFundMe campaign towards advancing black lives in the Atlanta community

Atlanta's quarterback is making a difference.

Zach Hood

Dan Quinn to return to Falcons headquarters on Friday

How quickly will the players be able to return too?

Dave Holcomb

Julio Jones is the standard

DeAndre Hopkins claims that he's the best wide receiver in the league, but he forgot about Julio Jones.

Malik Brown

by

Broly Mega

How do the Falcons compare to the AFC West?

The Atlanta Falcons will square off against the Kansas City Chefs, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers this fall in matchups against AFC West foe.

Christian Crittenden

Two Atlanta Falcons make the PFF50 list

Yes, Julio Jones made the Pro Football Focus 50 list. But which other Atlanta Falcon?

Chris Vinel

It's make or break for some of the Falcons position groups.

Which position groups for the Falcons will have the bright lights shown on them?

Malik Brown

by

ScottKennedy

Who has the upper hand between the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos?

The Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos will play this fall, how do the teams stack up?

Christian Crittenden

by

Deansaid 1

Report: NFL to hold training camp only in team facilities

What does this mean for the Atlanta Falcons?

Dave Holcomb