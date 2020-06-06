Blitz Zone: Did the Atlanta Falcons have a winning offseason?

This week on Blitz Zone Atlanta Falcons, Chris Vinel and Brady Pfister debated whether the Atlanta Falcons had a winning offseason. Chris Vinel argued that the Falcons were successful, while Brady Pfister grades Atlanta at an "F."

Vinel said Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff were able to take a team of "has beens" with barely any cap space and turn the team into actual competition in its division. The franchise was able to get a "new cast of characters" with the potential of making them the leaders in the NFC South, instead of the same crew that's gone 7-9 the past two seasons and disappointed since Super Bowl LI.

Brady Pfister flat out disagrees. Pfister says the Falcons get a "F" grade. He tells Falcons fans that they should not be fooled by the bait of Todd Gurley, Hayden Hurst and Dante Fowler. In the debate, Pfister does admit that, before free agency, he would give the Falcons a passing grade of a C. Since then, he says they've spent money where they didn't need to and also flunked in the draft.

Both Vinel and Pfister agree on some points. They both would've like to see Atlanta trade during the first round of the draft. While it might've been hard to find a trade partner, Vinel thinks the Falcons should've attempted to move back a few slots to obtain another pick or two later in the draft. Pfister says that would've been OK, but he also would've tried to trade up for a "difference maker" like Jeff Okudah or Isaiah Simmons.