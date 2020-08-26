SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Roger Goodell Must Prevent Competitive Imbalance With No-Fans Mandate

Dave Holcomb

The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills joined the group of NFL teams that will not have fans for at least September, but six teams remain steadfast in their attempt to have fans from the start of the season.

One of those six teams is the Dallas Cowboys, who the Falcons will visit in Week 2. As it stands at the moment, the Falcons will have no fans at the first home two games in September but will play in front of at least a small hostile crowd in Dallas.

To explain why this is unfair would be an insult to the reader's intelligence. Fans at some games and not at others will lead to a competitive imbalance. The Falcons will be one of the teams at a disadvantage.

That is unless commissioner Roger Goodell does something about it. Because of revenue sharing, teams aren't at a monetary disadvantage because of the inconsistencies in attendance policies across the league. Otherwise, maybe Goodell would have stepped in to mandate a league-wide fan policy already.

Still, Goodell should fell obligated to do so anyway. Coronavirus has thrown a wrench in so many sports leagues this year. The teams dealing with the adversity the best are having the most success.

However, the adversity the Falcons could be facing with no fans at home and fans at their first away game is not necessary. The NFL would be wise to mandate a league-wide attendance plan to prevent the massive disadvantages some teams such as the Falcons will face if the league sits back and does nothing.

As of Tuesday night, more than 178,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

Holcomb encourages all Americans, especially Falcons fans in Georgia, to wear masks in public places. Research indicates wearing masks can significantly halt the spread of coronavirus.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for August 25th, 2020

Did you miss this week's episode of Birds of a Feather? You know, the exclusive Atlanta Falcons fan show? Checkout the recap here!

William B. Carver

Calvin Ridley Is Frustrating Defensive Backs In Training Camp

Calvin Ridley looks elite in latest Atlanta Falcons latest training camp highlight video.

Chris Vinel

Report: Todd Gurley Could See 15-25 Touches Per Game

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter says he can see 15-25 touches per game for Todd Gurley II.

Malik Brown

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview

What should we expect from the Atlanta Falcons this season?

Zach Hood

Which Atlanta Falcons are primed to make a jump in 2020?

A look at a few guys who may be primed for a leap in production.

Zach Hood

Rico Allen Wants To Be An Offensive Coordinator When He's Done Playing

Atlanta Falcons safety Rico Allen wants to be an offensive coordinator when he retires

Christian Crittenden

Atlanta Falcons Scrimmage No. 2 Highlights

The Atlanta Falcons have completed their second official team scrimmage.

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Julio Jones

No one has been better for longer at the receiver position than the Falcons' Julio Jones. Look for more of the same in 2020.

Brady Pfister

Mykal Walker Is Getting First Team Reps With The Defense

With an impressive start to camp, Mykal Walker is getting first team reps with the defense.

Malik Brown

Dan Quinn on Earl Thomas: One of My Favorite Guys of All Time, 'But We Aren't Looking to Fill That Position at This Time'

This one is going to be a pass.

Rashad Milligan