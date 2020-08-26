Roger Goodell Must Prevent Competitive Imbalance With No-Fans Mandate

The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills joined the group of NFL teams that will not have fans for at least September, but six teams remain steadfast in their attempt to have fans from the start of the season.

One of those six teams is the Dallas Cowboys, who the Falcons will visit in Week 2. As it stands at the moment, the Falcons will have no fans at the first home two games in September but will play in front of at least a small hostile crowd in Dallas.

To explain why this is unfair would be an insult to the reader's intelligence. Fans at some games and not at others will lead to a competitive imbalance. The Falcons will be one of the teams at a disadvantage.

That is unless commissioner Roger Goodell does something about it. Because of revenue sharing, teams aren't at a monetary disadvantage because of the inconsistencies in attendance policies across the league. Otherwise, maybe Goodell would have stepped in to mandate a league-wide fan policy already.

Still, Goodell should fell obligated to do so anyway. Coronavirus has thrown a wrench in so many sports leagues this year. The teams dealing with the adversity the best are having the most success.

However, the adversity the Falcons could be facing with no fans at home and fans at their first away game is not necessary. The NFL would be wise to mandate a league-wide attendance plan to prevent the massive disadvantages some teams such as the Falcons will face if the league sits back and does nothing.

As of Tuesday night, more than 178,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

Holcomb encourages all Americans, especially Falcons fans in Georgia, to wear masks in public places. Research indicates wearing masks can significantly halt the spread of coronavirus.

