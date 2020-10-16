Dad and Demi: Falcons' Lose Again. Quinn And Dimitroff Gone

Hope is beginning to fade for Demi and most Atlanta Falcons’ fans.

The Falcons lost another game on Sunday.

They were defeated by their division rival Carolina Panthers 23-16.

This was the first home game that fans were allowed to attend in a limited capacity.

The crowd didn’t make a difference and the Falcons never appeared to have any fight in them.

Defense missed tackles and there were more blown coverages by the secondary.

Matt Ryan didn’t play well. He was 21 for 37 passes with 226 passing yards and a red zone interception.

Todd Gurley II did have his best game as Falcon, rushing for 14 carries for 121 yards and one touchdown.

The Falcons had opportunity after opportunity.

Atlanta only led in the first quarter when the score was 7-3.

Even though the Panthers only had a field goal in the entire second half, the Falcons were unable to capitalize, thus losing their first time to the Panthers in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta has now lost five straight games. This is the first time since 1997 that the Falcons have started 0-5.

It appears the continued downward spiral by the Falcons didn’t sit well with Falcons’ owner, Arthur Blank.

Head coach Dan Quinn and general anager Thomas Dimitroff were fired following Sunday’s loss.

This is the first time that Blank has fired the head coach during the season since firing the other Dan in 2003. Former Falcons head coach Dan Reeves, was fired during his season as well.

Atlanta named Raheem Morris the interim head coach.

CEO and President, Rich McKay will take over general manager duties until a replacement is found.

Not surprising, many of the players voiced their opinions about the firing of Quinn. He was a players coach, who was admired by his team and staff.

This was Quinn’s first head coaching job since leaving the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.

Dimitroff had been the Falcons’ general manager since 2008.

Some notable players that Dimitroff drafted : Ryan, Julio Jones, Deion Jones, Grady Jarrett. As well as trading for Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Atlanta has 11 games remaining to either attempt to make the playoffs or fold and plan for the future.

Regardless of when a new coach comes in, no one will ever forget the Quinn led Falcons and their failures.

Find out what Demi thinks about Quinn’s firing and if the Falcons can win a game.

