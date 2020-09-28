Dan Quinn is going, going . . .

Why isn't he gone as Atlanta Falcons head coach?

That's the question, and here's the answer: Falcons owner Arthur Blank loves Quinn's integrity, along with his willingness to do wonderful things around the local community beyond designing X's and O's.

You also won't hear Quinn's players say anything bad about their leader, because he treats them well. I mean, what NFL head coach this side of Pete Carroll has a basketball hoop in his team's meeting room?

It's just that the Falcons are 0-3, and it's why they're 0-3.

Until Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Falcons went from a 26-10 lead in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears to a 30-26 loss (which came a week after the Falcons watched a 15-point advantage vanish in Dallas during the ugliest of meltdowns against the Cowboys), nobody in the league's 101 years had ever blown fourth-quarter leads of 15 points or more twice in the same season.

Consider, too, that the Falcons are trying to rebound from consecutive 7-9 seasons, and Blank nearly fired Quinn last year.

Well, theoretically.

After the Falcons started 1-7, Quinn shook up his coaching staff, and then the team went 6-2 down the stretch.

As a result, Blank expected the Falcons to carry that momentum into this season, but you know the rest of the story.

Not good.

Which brings us to today's Saving The Falcons video.

