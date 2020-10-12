There is patient, and then there is whatever Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was doing, thinking and feeling when he decided not to fire Dan Quinn as his head coach, you know, long before the Falcons spent Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium fell to 0-5 following a lackluster loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Yeah, I hear you.

Blank should have whacked Quinn . . .

* After the Falcons dropped to 0-4 last Monday in Green Bay, where they looked clueless again on defense, especially in the secondary.

* After the Falcons dropped to 0-3 at home against the Chicago Bears when their 16-point lead in the fourth quarter evaporated at the hands of a backup quarterback.

* After the Falcons dropped to 0-2 in Dallas, with much help from their special team players acting as if the football was a foreign object on a onside kick along the way to blowing a 16-point lead.

* After the Falcons finished 7-9 last season for the second consecutive year.

* After the Falcons finished 7-9 two seasons ago following two deep runs into the playoffs the previous two years.

* After 28-3.

In case you've forgotten (or just didn't wish to remember), the Falcons led 28-3 near the end of the third quarter of Super Bowl LI in February 2017. They eventually lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in overtime.

It was the biggest lead ever blown during a Super Bowl, and the defensive coordinator was, yep, Quinn, serving dual roles at the time.

Take a look at this week's Saving The Falcons video for more.

