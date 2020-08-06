Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

BLITZ ZONE: Is The 2020 NFL TOP 100 Correct?

Christopher Smitherman II

On August 5th, 2020 William Brandon and Chris Vinel hopped in to...BLITZ ZONE!!!!

On August 5th, 2020 the original scheduled debate was to be between William Brandon and Jansen Harris on whether or not the NFL TOP 100 list was correct. However due to technical difficulties on Mr. Harris' end he was unable to join the debate.

So with the powers vested in me(Chris Smitherman II your regularly scheduled host) I pulled an audible. I called Falcon Report's very own, Chris Vinel to join the debate. Chris Vinel and William Brandon have both publicly stated their sentiments on the topic, so it was natural for them to be ready to debate. 

William Brandon believes the list was correct. He said that based on last years performance all the players, yes, ALL THE PLAYERS were in their correct spot. For Falcons fans this is almost disgraceful. To only have Julio Jones at #11 and Matt Ryan completely off the list has had Falcons' fans in pure outrage. William held his ground and had facts and figures to back up his argument. 

Chris Vinel of course is in full disagreement. Chris said to have players on the list who were rookies, some who only started half the season, is completely unheard of. He even goes as far to say that the list was created to stir up conversation due to the lack of sports that have been happening as a result of COVID-19. 

Both gentleman had a great debate. And the winner is....

WATCH TO FIND OUT!!!! 

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Calvin Ridley Is "Real Hungry" Heading Into 2020 Season

Calvin Ridley said in his Tuesday presser that he's ready to be a 1,000-yard receiver.

Malik Brown

Will The 2020 NFL Season Make It Through COVID-19?

The NFL Season is going to have a lot of complications with COVID-19 if they don't set some more rules in place for players.

Anthony Covington Jr

Dante Fowler Jr. recognizes expectations and plans to fulfill them

Dante Fowler Jr. joins the Atlanta Falcons to fix their pass rush.

Chris Vinel

Atlanta Falcons Activate Three Players Off Reserve/COVID-19 List

Zach Hood

After His Brother’s Murder, Qadree Ollison Never Forgets His Why

Qadree Ollison penned a letter about his brother on the Atlanta Falcons' website.

Chris Vinel

NFL Approaching Coronavirus Opt-Out Date

Will any Atlanta Falcons players opt out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons Preview 2020: Dante Fowler Jr.

In a busy offseason, the Atlanta signing of Dante Fowler Jr. may have the strongest effect on the outcome of the 2020 campaign.

Brady Pfister

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Damontae Kazee

The Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee is set to play his third season at the position.

Christian Crittenden

NFL Sets COVID-19 Opt Out Deadline For Players

Atlanta Falcons players have less than 72 hours to figure out if they are in or out for the 2020 NFL season.

Zach Hood

Tampa Bay Buccaneers State Claim For Top Receiving Corps In NFL

The Tampa Bay Bucs twitter account put out that they had the best receivers in the NFL, but the Atlanta Falcons would like a word.

Christian Crittenden