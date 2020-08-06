On August 5th, 2020 William Brandon and Chris Vinel hopped in to...BLITZ ZONE!!!!

On August 5th, 2020 the original scheduled debate was to be between William Brandon and Jansen Harris on whether or not the NFL TOP 100 list was correct. However due to technical difficulties on Mr. Harris' end he was unable to join the debate.

So with the powers vested in me(Chris Smitherman II your regularly scheduled host) I pulled an audible. I called Falcon Report's very own, Chris Vinel to join the debate. Chris Vinel and William Brandon have both publicly stated their sentiments on the topic, so it was natural for them to be ready to debate.

William Brandon believes the list was correct. He said that based on last years performance all the players, yes, ALL THE PLAYERS were in their correct spot. For Falcons fans this is almost disgraceful. To only have Julio Jones at #11 and Matt Ryan completely off the list has had Falcons' fans in pure outrage. William held his ground and had facts and figures to back up his argument.

Chris Vinel of course is in full disagreement. Chris said to have players on the list who were rookies, some who only started half the season, is completely unheard of. He even goes as far to say that the list was created to stir up conversation due to the lack of sports that have been happening as a result of COVID-19.

Both gentleman had a great debate. And the winner is....

WATCH TO FIND OUT!!!!

