Deion Jones, Deion Jones.

Let's see . . .

Jones missed 10 games in 2018 due to a foot injury.

Outside of that, there isn't much negative involving the Atlanta Falcons career of this 25-year-old middle linebacker from Bayou Country, where he was born and raised in New Orleans before he matriculated up the road at LSU.

Ever since the Falcons made Jones the 52nd pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, he has improved nearly every time he has pulled on his No. 45 jersey.

So this should scare Falcons opponents this season: Jones told reporters last week during training camp in Flowery Branch, Georgia that he wants to become as efficient with his brain as he is with the athleticism throughout his 6-foot-1, 222-pound frame that can pound running backs or chase and catch receivers.

"I'm always scratching every little penny I can in this game," Jones said during that Zoom conference call with the media.

Then Jones got to the bulk of the frightening part, well, at least for Falcons opponents this season.

Let's just say, when Jones was asked about his philosophy entering this training camp after he ended the 2019 season for the Falcons with a game-winning pick-six in overtime at Tampa, which was enough to brighten some of their gloomy 7-9 finish, he said the following: "For me, it was being more knowledgeable of what offenses are doing and stacking it to my game. Just keep finding my little inches to my game and keep growing."

Splendid answer.

That said, Jones said a couple of other things even better.

Check out today's version of Saving The Falcons to find out.

