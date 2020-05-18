Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Courtesy of Dirk Koetter, so much for thoughts the Atlanta Falcons had this master plan when they signed Todd Gurley

Terence Moore

If the Atlanta Falcons wish to end their streak of consecutive 7-9 finishes, they'll have to do a bunch of things this season (I mean, how much time do you have?), but they'll mostly need to run the ball.

So this isn't good . . . 

The ongoing mystery of Todd Gurley's knee.

"The main question is that no one seems to know is what's his health status?" Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter told reporters last week.

This is the same Gurley whose "health status" was uncertain even before he signed his one-year contract during the offseason with the Falcons for $6 million. 

The Falcons grabbed Gurley anyway. 

Goodness knows, the Falcons needed a running back after they averaged just 85 yards per game last season. Only two of the NFL's 32 teams had worse numbers. As a result, the Falcons whacked former Pro Bowl running back Devanta Feeman and his injury prone ways in search of doing better.

Um, Todd Gurley?  

Despite the Los Angeles Rams watching Gurley make the Pro Bowl during three of his opening four years as a pro through 2018, they said goodbye after last season to their 10th pick overall in the 2015 NFL draft. 

Why would the Rams let somebody like that go? 

Were the Rams still concerned about his injury issues that date back to his junior year at the University of Georgia when he tore his ACL? 

Combine those questions with the "main question" from Koetter during his media session, and then consider another one: Since COVID-19 has kept NFL teams from having their doctor poke around free agents before grabbing the checkbook, why would the Falcons take a chance on Gurley with his injury history?

Maybe the Falcons knew something the rest of us didn't.

That was the logical response.

It's just Koetter added the following last week to the media, while pontificating on Gurley: "What's his workload? He averaged about 17 touches a game last year, which is a little lower than he had been when he was All-Pro. We're just gonna have to find that out once we get here and get him working, get him up and running." 

To translate . . . 

The Falcons haven't a clue about Gurley's status.

Which brings us to today's Saving the Falcons video.

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Even Atlanta Falcons OC Dirk Koetter asks: Is Todd Gurley's knee OK?

The Atlanta Falcons only signed Todd Gurley to a one-year-contract for $6 million, but they still need the former Pro Bowl running back to stay healthy. That is, IF he's healthy right now.

William B. Carver

by

Jbird404

Falcons vs. Bears. Who has the advantage?

When the Chicago Bears come in town week 3, the Falcons will be facing one of the best defenses in the league.

Malik Brown

Free agent pool isn't dry for Atlanta Falcons...yet

Who is left in free agency that can help the Falcons?

Jeremy Johnson

Atlanta Falcons reopening facilities with limited staff members

How do the Atlanta Falcons plan to reopen their facilities?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons special teams coach Ben Kotwica raves about undrafted rookie Chris Rowland

Could undrafted rookie Chris Rowland win a spot on the Falcons roster as a returner?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons OC Dirk Koetter on Todd Gurley II: "No one seems to know" about health status

Question marks still surround the former Georgia star's health status.

Zach Hood

by

Terence Moore

Hot start is crucial given back end of Falcons' 2020 schedule

The Falcons face Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes after their bye week. If they want to contend, they must start the season strong.

Brady Pfister

Keanu Neal is progressing well back on the field.

Dan Quinn spoke on Keanu Neal's health status as the offseason continues.

Malik Brown

'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19: Looking at Potentially Starting the 2020 Season with No Fans

What does the beginning of the Atlanta Falcons schedule look like with no fans?

Dave Holcomb

A way-too-early look at 2020: Preseason Week One vs. Miami Dolphins

Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at the Falcons' 2020 schedule.

Rashad Milligan