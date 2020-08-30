Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 30: Who Should The Falcons Target In The Clutch?

You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Google Podcasts. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news.

THE LEAD

Let's set the scene.

Atlanta is facing a third-and-goal from Tampa Bay's five-yard line. It's Week 17. If the Falcons score a touchdown, they win and go to the playoffs. If they don't, Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff could lose their jobs.

Which offensive weapon should the Falcons target on the make-or-break play?

Julio Jones would be the obvious choice, but Brady Pfister and Chris Vinel think the Buccaneers (or any other team) would do all they can to take him away and force someone else to beat them. Plus, Atlanta has other options after the emergence of Calvin Ridley and the acquisitions of Todd Gurley II and Hayden Hurst.

THE REST

Last week, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said Gurley should receive 15-25 touches per game. What kind of impact could this have on the Falcons' offense?

And Earl Thomas is a free agent after being released by the Baltimore Ravens. Even at age 31, he remains a talented player, but is he worth the off-the-field hullabaloo? Should Atlanta sign him?

Tune in for all of that and more on this week's episode of the Dirty Birds Podcast!

Want to reach out to Brady and Chris? Send them a message at dirtybirdspodcast@gmail.com.

