Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 27: What if Matt Ryan was a New England Patriot?

This week's edition of The Dirty Birds Podcast is 100% the product of listeners' ideas on all things Atlanta Falcons, with Brady and Chris simply answering the burning questions of Falcons fans.

THE QUESTIONS

With the recent signing of cornerback Darqueze Dennard, the Falcons suddenly have some depth in their defensive backfield. With the NFC South chalked full of loaded passing attacks, will this mean that Atlanta will lean heavily on the nickel package this season?

And on third downs, is there a chance the Falcons will institute a NASCAR package to get after the quarterback? Or does their lack of defensive line depth prevent them from going with this type of scheme?

Another Falcon fan asked about why Atlanta didn't go after a backup quarterback this offseason. Brady claims there were many other pressing needs that took priority while Chris says Matt Schaub is still reliable and cheap.

To finish, we take a trip to hypothetical land to ask what if Tom Brady and Matt Ryan switched places in their careers, with Ryan playing for New England and Brady playing for the Falcons? Would either, or both, have Super Bowl rings?

All of that, and so much more, of this week's episode of The Dirty Birds Podcast.

