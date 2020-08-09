Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 27: What if Matt Ryan was a New England Patriot?

Brady Pfister

You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Google Podcasts. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news.

THANK YOU

We asked for it, and you stepped up. 

This week's edition of The Dirty Birds Podcast is 100% the product of listeners' ideas on all things Atlanta Falcons, with Brady and Chris simply answering the burning questions of Falcons fans.

THE QUESTIONS

With the recent signing of cornerback Darqueze Dennard, the Falcons suddenly have some depth in their defensive backfield. With the NFC South chalked full of loaded passing attacks, will this mean that Atlanta will lean heavily on the nickel package this season? 

And on third downs, is there a chance the Falcons will institute a NASCAR package to get after the quarterback? Or does their lack of defensive line depth prevent them from going with this type of scheme?

Another Falcon fan asked about why Atlanta didn't go after a backup quarterback this offseason. Brady claims there were many other pressing needs that took priority while Chris says Matt Schaub is still reliable and cheap.

To finish, we take a trip to hypothetical land to ask what if Tom Brady and Matt Ryan switched places in their careers, with Ryan playing for New England and Brady playing for the Falcons? Would either, or both, have Super Bowl rings?

All of that, and so much more, of this week's episode of The Dirty Birds Podcast. 

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

This Week In Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Week 1

COVID-19 tests, strength conditioning, playbooks and interviews sums up week one of Atlanta Falcons training camp.

William B. Carver

by

William B. Carver

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! August 8th, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons news you missed since Wednesday August 5th, 2020!

Christopher Smitherman II

Matt Ryan excited to play with Hayden Hurst, Todd Gurley II

The man under center entering his 12th season has a mix of continuity and freshness this season.

Rashad Milligan

Grady Jarrett Motivated By Atlanta Falcons' Recent Struggles

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett acts as leader and is fueled by struggles of last season.

Jeremy Johnson

Dan Quinn Says Atlanta Falcons Will Attempt To Scrimmage At Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Zach Hood

Full-Strength Falcons: No Atlanta Falcons Opt Out Of 2020 NFL Season

Despite other NFL teams losing players to coronavirus opt-outs, the Atlanta Falcons continue training camp at full strength.

Chris Vinel

Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers exploring 'voluntary' bubble option for 2020 season

Will the Buccaneers install a voluntary bubble for the 2020 NFL season?

Dave Holcomb

Hardest Part Of Training Camp For A.J. Terrell Right Now Is Wearing His Mask While Practicing

Atlanta Falcons, first-round draft pick, A.J. Terrell, talks about his rookie offseason and his future role as a defensive leader.

William B. Carver

2020 Atlanta Falcons Season Preview: Foye Oluokun

A breakout year is waiting for the third year linebacker.

Malik Brown

Ricardo Allen Praises Arthur Blank And Falcons, Talks About Importance Of Voting

Ricardo Allen praised Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons and stressed the importance of voting during his media availability session Thursday.

Chris Vinel