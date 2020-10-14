SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for October 13th, 2020

William B. Carver

Birds of a Feather is the new and exclusive Atlanta Falcons fan show, and you don't want to miss it.

In fact, you can participate.

Each Tuesday at 7 pm ET, Falcon Report allows you, the fan, to come on the show to discuss anything and everything about the Falcons.

We want you and other Falcons fans to have a voice with this setting to share your perspectives on the team throughout the season. We also want to learn more about you and how much of a fan you are.

For instance...

Why do you follow the Falcons?

How long have you followed the Falcons?

What is your favorite moment in Falcons history?

This show is an opportunity for you to not only share those thoughts with us, but you can do so with Falcons fans around the world (literally, because Falcon Report has loyal readers, viewers and listeners in England and beyond).

I'm William Brandon, and I'm your host for the show.

  • If you would like to sign up for a chance to be one our guests this season, you can click here!
  • We'll reach out and work to schedule you.
  • Slots are filling up fast. So if you're interested, sign up . . . FAST!

On October 13th we had the pleasure of having Erik, Keidra, and Cleven on the show!

Each offered unique stories and perspectives on the Falcons, and they also predicted how the team will do this season. If you missed their appearance on the live show of October 13th, 2020, you can enjoy this recap!

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dan Quinn Was Too Much Like Mike Smith, Which Led To His Downfall

Dan Quinn and Mike Smith suffered the same fate as head coaches, and it's mostly because they shared the same tendencies.

Malik Brown

by

JayMack

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 14th, 2020

Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff are out! Will the Atlanta Falcons begin to make a turn around this season? Check out all the Falcons news you missed since Saturday October 10th!

Christopher Smitherman II

Atlanta Falcons Owner and CEO Speak on Future Plans, Matt Ryan, More

The Atlanta Falcons are making changes.

Zach Hood

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 36: A Eulogy for Dan Quinn and the 2020 Atlanta Falcons

For all an intents and purposes, the Falcons, and Dan Quinn's run as their head coach, are finished. Here's why.

Brady Pfister

Falcons Announce More Coaching Changes

Who will serve as the new Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator?

Dave Holcomb

Saving The Falcons: The Easy Part For The Atlanta Falcons Was Firing Dan Quinn, but Thomas Dimitroff?

The Atlanta Falcons created more questions than answers by firing general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn.

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Game Thread

Here are all the Live Game Updates for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers football game on Oct. 11, 2020!

Jeff Armstrong

by

Jessore Express

5 Observations From Falcons' Fifth Straight Defeat

What did we learn from the Atlanta Falcons loss against the Carolina Panthers?

Dave Holcomb

Raheem Morris Named Interim Head Coach for Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have tabbed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Raheem Morris as their interim coach.

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons Vs. Carolina Panthers Game Preview

If Atlanta can get the win on Sunday, there's a promising schedule ahead

Daniel Comer