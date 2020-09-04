SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

This Week In Atlanta Falcons Training Camp : Final Week

William B. Carver

Dad and Demi are back again to give you some more Atlanta Falcons training camp news.

Even though training camp has begun to slow down it doesn’t officially end until Sept 6.

This week will be a pivotal week for players trying to make the 53-man roster.

As mentioned in previous episodes, there are no preseason games this year.

That means Falcons Head Coach Dan Quinn will have to make some tough decisions over the weekend.

The roster cuts must be completed by 4 p.m. EST

There will be a lot of moving pieces in and out of Flowery Branch in the coming days.

But first, let’s take a look back at Falcons training camp and recap the key takeaways.

Training Camp Takeaways

Everything about 2020 has been unique. This is no different for NFL training camps.

2020 training camp had everything from daily COVID-19 tests to wearing masks while practicing and Zoom only interviews.

A bit of normalcy showed up in week three of camp when football pads were allowed during practice.

Once the pads were put on, the competition began. Familiar faces and new players began to show up and show out.

Rookie A.J.Terrell, made an early name for himself in camp by going against some of the best receivers in the NFL. He made a leaping interception over Calvin Ridley in the early days of camp and has since continued his growth while playing with the first team defense.

Terrell wasn’t the only rookie with the attention, rookies Marlon Davidson and Mykal Walker also have showed some prowess on defense during camp.

The usual suspects, Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Grady Jarrett have all looked sharp in camp all while lending some leadership to the young talent on the falcons roster.

New Additions like Todd Gurley II, Dante Fowler Jr, Hayden Hurst and Darqueze Dennard appear to be ready to make their impact in the Falcons locker room. 

Gurley along with Alex Mack and Keanu Neal were held out of various practices during camp. Nothing to be worried about, it was all precautionary in order to extend their NFL shelf life.

Offensive line?

Well Jamon Brown was cut and Matt Hennessy appears to have locked down the left guard position so the offensive line for now is good.

It's not all doom and gloom. The Falcons announced their team captains on Thursday.

Ryan, Jones, Mack, Jarrett, Deion Jones, and Ricardo Allen will be 2020 team captains.

Checkout this week's episode to see how Demi feels about the ending of camp.

And comeback next week for a look at the Falcons first game against the Seattle Seahawks .

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram! And @1williambrandon

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook and William Brandon on Facebook

Follow my YouTube channel: William Brandon

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons Announce Captains For 2020 Season

At Thursday's practice, the Atlanta Falcons announced their 2020 team captains.

Chris Vinel

Atlanta Falcons release tight end Khari Lee

Atlanta Falcons part ways with former XFL tight end Khari Lee

William B. Carver

Are Atlanta Falcons, Dan Quinn Set For Make Or Break Season In 2020?

Superstar talent -- and investment -- on both sides of the ball leave the Atlanta Falcons hungry for a big season.

Zach Hood

How Effective Can The Defensive Line Be For The Atlanta Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons added new pieces to their defensive line, but how effective can they be on the field?

Malik Brown

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Todd Gurley II

Todd Gurley II enters his first season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

Chris Vinel

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 1st, 2020

Did you miss this week's episode of Birds of a Feather? You know, the exclusive Atlanta Falcons fan show? Checkout the recap here!

William B. Carver

Grady Jarrett: Iron Sharpens Iron

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is ready for the upcoming 2020 NFL Season

Christian Crittenden

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 2nd, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons news you missed since Saturday, August 29th!

Christopher Smitherman II

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Calvin Ridley

Despite suffering a season-ending injury late in 2019, Calvin Ridley believes he can achieve elite status in 2020.

William B. Carver

Dan Quinn Says Dante Fowler Jr. Has Ankle Sprain, Day-to-Day Ahead Of Season Opener

Dan Quinn brought news of some veterans missing in action on Tuesday.

Jeremy Johnson