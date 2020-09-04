This Week In Atlanta Falcons Training Camp : Final Week

Dad and Demi are back again to give you some more Atlanta Falcons training camp news.

Even though training camp has begun to slow down it doesn’t officially end until Sept 6.

This week will be a pivotal week for players trying to make the 53-man roster.

As mentioned in previous episodes, there are no preseason games this year.

That means Falcons Head Coach Dan Quinn will have to make some tough decisions over the weekend.

The roster cuts must be completed by 4 p.m. EST

There will be a lot of moving pieces in and out of Flowery Branch in the coming days.

But first, let’s take a look back at Falcons training camp and recap the key takeaways.

Training Camp Takeaways

Everything about 2020 has been unique. This is no different for NFL training camps.

2020 training camp had everything from daily COVID-19 tests to wearing masks while practicing and Zoom only interviews.

A bit of normalcy showed up in week three of camp when football pads were allowed during practice.

Once the pads were put on, the competition began. Familiar faces and new players began to show up and show out.

Rookie A.J.Terrell, made an early name for himself in camp by going against some of the best receivers in the NFL. He made a leaping interception over Calvin Ridley in the early days of camp and has since continued his growth while playing with the first team defense.

Terrell wasn’t the only rookie with the attention, rookies Marlon Davidson and Mykal Walker also have showed some prowess on defense during camp.

The usual suspects, Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Grady Jarrett have all looked sharp in camp all while lending some leadership to the young talent on the falcons roster.

New Additions like Todd Gurley II, Dante Fowler Jr, Hayden Hurst and Darqueze Dennard appear to be ready to make their impact in the Falcons locker room.

Gurley along with Alex Mack and Keanu Neal were held out of various practices during camp. Nothing to be worried about, it was all precautionary in order to extend their NFL shelf life.

Offensive line?

Well Jamon Brown was cut and Matt Hennessy appears to have locked down the left guard position so the offensive line for now is good.

It's not all doom and gloom. The Falcons announced their team captains on Thursday.

Ryan, Jones, Mack, Jarrett, Deion Jones, and Ricardo Allen will be 2020 team captains.

Checkout this week's episode to see how Demi feels about the ending of camp.

And comeback next week for a look at the Falcons first game against the Seattle Seahawks .

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram! And @1williambrandon

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook and William Brandon on Facebook

Follow my YouTube channel: William Brandon