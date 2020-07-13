Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Are Julio Jones and Grady Jarrett More Valuable To The Atlanta Falcons Than Matt Ryan?

Terence Moore

Now this is interesting. 

Or maybe "crazy" is the more appropriate word.

If you go by the folks at Pro Football Focus (PFF), the most valuable person on the Atlanta Falcons isn't Matt Ryan.

It's Julio Jones.

If not Jones, then it's Grady Jarrett.

Here's why PFF said (you know, indirectly) the Falcons' MVP is Jones or Jarrett and not the quarterback who has spent his dozen years helping to make this previously rocky franchise consistent: Jones and Jarrett rank higher than Ryan on PFF's list of the top 50 NFL players entering the 2020 season.

According to the PFF, Jones is third among those top players behind only Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Jones' lofty ranking makes sense. 

The seven-time Pro Bowler has spent the past three seasons with the best "yards per route run" marks among NFL wide receivers. 

I mean, Julio is Julio.

As for Jarrett, who PFF said has "been right up there with the best interior defenders in the league not named Aaron Donald," he's 32nd on the list. 

Such things happen when you're Jarrett, and you've spent the past two seasons as the most consistent member of a mostly shaky defense. 

So let's get this right: Jones is No. 3 on the PFF list, Jarrett is No. 32, and Ryan, well, Ryan, the NFL's 2016 Most Valuable Player didn't make the cut. That's despite Ryan signing a five-year-contract in 2018 for $30 million per season to become the highest-paid player in NFL history at the time.

Ryan also is one of NFL's all-time top 10 quarterbacks in fourth-quarter comebacks, while leading the Falcons to two NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl trip.

Still, this hasn't been the greatest summer for Ryan with rankings.

Just last week, ESPN surveyed NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players to choose the top 10 players at each position.

Ryan didn't make that list, either.

The same went for the week before, when CBS Sports didn't include Ryan in its list of Top 10 NFL quarterbacks. 

Which brings us back to Ryan's worth with the Falcons compared to that of Jones and Garrett and today's Saving The Falcons video.

Check it out.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Charles Harris

Charles Harris comes to the Atlanta Falcons with loads of potential after being a 2017 first-round pick.

Chris Vinel

by

Deansaid 1

Atlanta Falcons Announce Their All-Decade Defense, Special Teams

The Atlanta Falcons have announced their defense of the decade.

Zach Hood

Report: Washington Intends To Announce The Retirement Of 'Redskins' Nickname On Monday

What will be the new nickname for Washington?

Dave Holcomb

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 23: What if, Atlanta Falcons Edition

What if Michael Vick never went to jail? What if Calvin Johnson was a Falcon instead of Julio Jones? What if 28-3 never happened in the Super Bowl?

Brady Pfister

Should You Avoid Atlanta Falcons Players In Your 2020 Fantasy Leagues?

How much should the Atlanta Falcons difficult schedule influence how fantasy owners draft?

Dave Holcomb

Julio Jones Ranked Best WR In NFL By Peers, Coaches, League Executives

Still on top.

Zach Hood

Opinion: Matt Ryan Is A Hall Of Fame Quarterback

ESPN journalist, Bomani Jones thinks Matt Ryan isn't a Hall of Fame quarterback . He is wrong.

William B. Carver

by

Footballfan55

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Matt Schaub

The Atlanta Falcons' Matt Schaub looks to back up Matt Ryan once again in 2020.

Chris Vinel

Todd Gurley Not Ranked Among Top 15 Running Backs Listed In Panel Of 50 NFL Executives

ESPN paneled 50 NFL executives on running backs, and Todd Gurley did not get much love.

Zach Hood

by

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Blidi Wreh-Wilson looks to continue to that solid veteran in the Falcons secondary.

Malik Brown