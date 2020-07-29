With Major League Baseball dealing with a severe outbreak of coronavirus cases on the Miami Marlins this week, it would only be natural for the NFL to reconsider using a bubble to play the 2020 season. But that is not the case.

"We've said all along that we expected there would be positive cases among players and personnel," Sills said in a phone interview with ESPN on Monday. "And there may be a number on each team. As long as this virus is endemic in society, we're going to continue to see new cases.

"What we think is important is that we have protocols in place that can identify those cases as quickly as possible, and make sure that once we identify them, we take the right action, which is to isolate the individual away from the team, get them the appropriate treatment and then do the contact tracing."

At least 18 Marlins players and coaches have tested positive for coronavirus. The Marlins will not play a game the rest of the week. The league also postponed Monday and Tuesday's games between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees because the Marlins played the Phillies over the weekend.

As of Tuesday night, nearly 150,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

Holcomb encourages all Americans, especially Falcons fans in Georgia, to wear masks in public places. Research indicates wearing masks can significantly halt the spread of coronavirus.

