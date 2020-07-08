Falcon Report
NFLPA President JC Tretter Strongly Criticizes NFL Coronavirus Response

Dave Holcomb

The NFL has made several changes to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has left the United States without any of its four major sport leagues for nearly four months. But NFL Players Association President JC Tretter is arguing that the league's response still hasn't been enough.

Tretter heavily criticized the NFL for its "unwillingness to prioritize player safety" against the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

"Every decision this year that prioritizes normalcy over innovation, customer over science or even football over health, significantly reduces our chances of completing the full season," Tretter wrote in a post on the NFLPA's website.

"Like many other industries, football's resistance to change is based on the belief that the best way to run things is the way we've always run things. That pervasive thought process will stop this season in its tracks."

Last week, the NFL announced it was reducing this year's preseason from four games to two, but Tretter, along with the NFLPA, want the preseason entirely wiped out from the schedule. The NFL and NFLPA's joint coronavirus task force agreed to a 48-day training camp without preseason games in large part because it would allow players more time to get back into game shape according to ESPN.

The player's association cited the 2011 offseason as an explanation for fewer preseason games. Due to a lockout that year, players did not participate in a normal offseason, and there were more Achilles tendon and hamstring issues that preseason as a result. The NFLPA cautions there could be more preseason injuries this August for the same reason.

Atlanta's Falcon Report Mid Week Update! 7-8

Here's what Atlanta Falcons news you might have missed on the Falcon Report since July 4th!

Christopher Smitherman II

Saving The Falcons: In Hindsight, It Was Calvin Johnson or Julio Jones, And The Atlanta Falcons Picked The Wrong Guy

Even though Julio Jones and Calvin Johnson are both NFL wide receivers for the ages, Johnson was the better choice for the Atlanta Falcons. Today's Saving The Falcons video tells you why.

Terence Moore

Bigg2245

NFL planning to test players' families for COVID-19

How will the NFL proceed with re-opening their team facilities?

Dave Holcomb

Julio And The Infamous Catch

Julio Jones makes one of the best catches in the Super Bowl for his top career moment.

Malik Brown

Saving The Falcons: Atlanta Falcons Can Protect Themselves From NFL Playing Black National Anthem Before "The Star-Spangled Banner"

The NFL wants to play the Black national anthem before "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to every game during Week 1. Not good.

Terence Moore

Falcons add two women to work in scouting department

The Atlanta Falcons have added two women to their scouting, making them the third NFL team to do so behind the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns

Christian Crittenden

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 22: Would Jadeveon Clowney accept a Cam Newton-like contract?

Jadeveon Clowney is still a free agent... Hmm... Do you think the Atlanta Falcons should reach out to him and see if he'd accept a Cam Newton-like contract? After Calvin Johnson's recent comments, would you have wanted Megatron instead of Julio Jones? Was Michael Vick better in Atlanta? Which Falcons' rookie will have the biggest impact in 2020? All of that and more on this week's podcast!

Chris Vinel

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Updates 7-4

Here's what you may have missed on the Falcon Report since Wednesday July 1st, 2020!

Christopher Smitherman II

Deansaid 1

Here Are Some Of The Things The Atlanta Falcons Did Following The Death Of George Floyd

Many organizations made major changes in response to George Floyd. Here's everything that the Atlanta Falcons did.

Christopher Smitherman II

Julio puts up 300 yards against the Panthers

Julio Jones showed us early in 2016 why he's the best wide receiver in the league.

Malik Brown