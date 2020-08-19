SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNews
Search

Atlanta Falcons Setting Example With Announcement of No NFL Fans in September

Dave Holcomb

The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots followed the lead set from an Atlanta Falcons announcement Monday. All three teams will have no fans at home games at least through the month of September.

The Falcons play at home twice during the first month of the season. First, they will play the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 13 and then host the Chicago Bears on Sept. 27. 

"The health and safety of our fans is our top priority," team CEO Steve Cannon said in a statement. "As much as we want to bring our Falcons and Atlanta United fans together at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, their safety and well-being, and that of our associates, the competitors, officials and game staff, and our community as a whole will always come first. After thoughtful consideration and collaboration, it became clear to us that adhering to the guidance by national and local health officials was the right decision."

But unless other teams continue to follow the Falcons lead like the Titans and Patriots did, the Falcons may be at a competitive disadvantage through the first month of the season. We'll cover why next week.

While many other organizations are considering much fewer fans in the crowd than normal, the Chicago Bears are the only other team to announce they will have no fans in September.

As of Tuesday night, more than 171,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

Holcomb encourages all Americans, especially Falcons fans in Georgia, to wear masks in public places. Research indicates wearing masks can significantly halt the spread of coronavirus.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons Announce No Fans At September Home Games In Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Monday afternoon, Atlanta Falcons emailed season ticket holders notifying them that no fans will be allowed to attend any home game in the month of September.

William B. Carver

by

KittySpice

Hayden Hurst: I’ve Never Seen Anything Like Julio Jones

Hayden Hurst knows how good Julio Jones is and plans to take full advantage of being his teammate with the Atlanta Falcons

Chris Vinel

by

Truefalconfan1118

Marlon Davidson Is Ready To Play Wherever The Falcons Put Him

Atlanta Falcons rookie and former Auburn Tiger Marlon Davidson has enjoyed his time playing during NFL training camp

Christian Crittenden

OPINION: Why former Atlanta Falcon Jason Wright's hiring is great, and sad

Former Atlanta Falcon running back Jason Wright made history this week, but the historic hiring highlights more flaws in NFL structure.

Rashad Milligan

The Vikings couldn't stop Vick in OT.

The Vikings couldn't stop Vick in OT.

Malik Brown

by

UAHatNAzzBih

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Deion Jones

Deion Jones continues to be one of the best linebackers in the league.

Malik Brown

Saving The Falcons: Wow! Atlanta Falcons Linebacker Deion Jones Wants His Game 'Flawless' and 'Perfect'

Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones tweaked his philosophy heading into training camp, and that's bad news for his opponents.

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Hayden Hurst

Hayden Hurst replaces Austin Hooper as the Atlanta Falcons' tight end for the 2020 season.

Chris Vinel

by

Truefalconfan1118

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 28: Will We Have NFL Football This Year?

The landscape of American sports is quickly shifting each day. How certain can we be that we will see the Atlanta Falcons play in 2020?

Brady Pfister

This Week In Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Week 2

With a week away from padded practices, the Atlanta Falcons' continued zoom interviews and progressed to practicing with helmets.

William B. Carver

by

Truefalconfan1118