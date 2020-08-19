Atlanta Falcons Setting Example With Announcement of No NFL Fans in September

The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots followed the lead set from an Atlanta Falcons announcement Monday. All three teams will have no fans at home games at least through the month of September.

The Falcons play at home twice during the first month of the season. First, they will play the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 13 and then host the Chicago Bears on Sept. 27.

"The health and safety of our fans is our top priority," team CEO Steve Cannon said in a statement. "As much as we want to bring our Falcons and Atlanta United fans together at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, their safety and well-being, and that of our associates, the competitors, officials and game staff, and our community as a whole will always come first. After thoughtful consideration and collaboration, it became clear to us that adhering to the guidance by national and local health officials was the right decision."

But unless other teams continue to follow the Falcons lead like the Titans and Patriots did, the Falcons may be at a competitive disadvantage through the first month of the season. We'll cover why next week.

While many other organizations are considering much fewer fans in the crowd than normal, the Chicago Bears are the only other team to announce they will have no fans in September.

As of Tuesday night, more than 171,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

Holcomb encourages all Americans, especially Falcons fans in Georgia, to wear masks in public places. Research indicates wearing masks can significantly halt the spread of coronavirus.

