No NFL preseason will hurt teams!

Anthony Covington Jr

The NFL opt out deadline ended last week and the numbers where high. There were 66 players who decided that they would sit out the season due to COVID-19 many teams lost players. There were many Key opt outs such as Chiefs Rookie Ol Lucas Niang, Packers WR Devin Funchess, Jets LB Cj Mosley and the Patriots were hit hard with Wide receiver marquess lee, Safety Patrick Chung and Linebacker Donta Hightower. 

The NFL came to an agreement that game and replay officials can opt out of the 2029 season in exchange for a $30,000 stipend and a guarantee that their jobs be protected in 2021. No officials have yet to opt out but i wouldn’t be surprised if we started to see some.

The NFL Preseason is the time where teams find their identity and players get to prove themselves and to show they belong. The cancellation of the preseason is going to affect a lot of teams that have young talent coming in, there are many teams that have young players who are expected to come in and play right away and lack of preseason games will hurt their progression. For some teams there are new additions in key spots that have to get adjusted such as Cam Newton and the Patriots, Tom Brady and the Bucks. Don’t be surprised if the first couple weeks there are some teams are off balance due to the lack of live snaps and built chemistry between  the players.

