Saving The Falcons: If The Atlanta Falcons Can't Run Or Pass Block This Season, Nothing Else Matters

After consecutive 7-9 finishes, the Atlanta Falcons need to get it right this time, and let's start with what almost happened last season.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank almost got rid of folks.

A bunch of them.

There was coach Dan Quinn, and then there was general manager Thomas Dimitroff and there likely were others on the verge of getting whacked by Blank from a franchise that played in the Super Bowl four seasons ago and came within a play or two that following year of reaching another NFC Championship Game.

Blank decided to keep everybody intact, especially after the Falcons rebounded from a 1-7 start to go 6-2 the rest of the way.

But chances are, Blank won't be as kind this season to those on his Falcons' payroll with another losing season.

That means, in order to keep Blank from blowing up his whole football operation, which is why this video every week is called "Saving the Falcons," they have so many things they have to get right this year.

For instance . . .

What's up with the secondary? Among other things, the Falcons are depending on rookie A.J. Terrell to show he's the real deal.

Do they finally have a pass rush?

Speaking of the Rams, is Todd Gurley healthy?

Are the special teams finally special? They weren't last year.

Oh, and one more thing: The offensive line.

This video will give you the details involving all of the above.

