NFLPA Reports 59 Players Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 At Some Point

Dave Holcomb

The NFLPA reported this week that 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point this summer. This news comes one day after the league agreed to test players every day for at least the first two weeks of training camp and to eliminate all preseason games.

On Monday, the NFLPA released a statement on testing procedures:

"Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing and treatment protocols to keep our players safe. The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season."

The NFLPA website also reported this week that eight of the 32 teams' infectious disease emergency response plans have been approved while the other 24 plans are still under review.

With the NFL and NFLPA agreeing to several issues, the league appears ready to begin training camp with the rookies this week and all other players on July 28.

As of Tuesday night, more than 143,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

Holcomb encourages all Americans, especially Falcons fans in Georgia, to wear masks in public places. Research indicates wearing masks can significantly halt the spread of coronavirus.

