Questions with Sports Illustrated Contributor Jeremy Johnson

On Wednesday June 24th, Sports Illustrated Contributor Jeremy Johnson joined Chris Smitherman II for a WHOLE HOUR talking about you guessed it...the Atlanta Falcons.

Johnson has been a contributor at Sports Illustrated Atlanta Falcon report for several months now. He is an Athens, Georgia resident and currently is the sports editor at The Oconee Enterprise. Johnson has been observing the Atlanta Falcons all his life so he knows what he's talking about.

During this interview myself and specators asked Johnson a myriad of questions from "What was the saddest moment for you in Falcons history" to "Can the Atlanta Falcons make it to the Super Bowl this year, despite having the toughest schedule in the entire NFL."

One of the largest takeaways is that Johnson says that the Atlanta Falcons have the ability to lead the NFC South this season. "It's going to be tough going up against Tom Brady and Drew Brees, but the Falcons have the ability to come out on top." When asked about Todd Gurley and his playing ability, Johnson says he is promising but is skeptical.

Todd Gurleys health situation has been and will be continue to be on the minds of every Atlanta Falcons follower in the offseason. Johnson feels like they're going to need him all season, but they should look to heavily rely on him in the latter half of the season rather than in the beginning. "Game 1 against Seattle they're going to need him, all season they're going to need him. All we can do is wait and see what happens when the season starts."

Johnson as always provided a great deal of entertainment and we always appreciate his time.