Questions with Sports Illustrated Contributor Jeremy Johnson

Christopher Smitherman II

On Wednesday June 24th, Sports Illustrated Contributor Jeremy Johnson joined Chris Smitherman II for a WHOLE HOUR talking about you guessed it...the Atlanta Falcons. 

Johnson has been a contributor at Sports Illustrated Atlanta Falcon report for several months now. He is an Athens, Georgia resident and currently is the sports editor at The Oconee Enterprise. Johnson has been observing the Atlanta Falcons all his life so he knows what he's talking about.

During this interview myself and specators asked Johnson a myriad of questions from "What was the saddest moment for you in Falcons history" to "Can the Atlanta Falcons make it to the Super Bowl this year, despite having the toughest schedule in the entire NFL." 

One of the largest takeaways is that Johnson says that the Atlanta Falcons have the ability to lead the NFC South this season. "It's going to be tough going up against Tom Brady and Drew Brees, but the Falcons have the ability to come out on top." When asked about Todd Gurley and his playing ability, Johnson says he is promising but is skeptical. 

Todd Gurleys health situation has been and will be continue to be on the minds of every Atlanta Falcons follower in the offseason. Johnson feels like they're going to need him all season, but they should look to heavily rely on him in the latter half of the season rather than in the beginning. "Game 1 against Seattle they're going to need him, all season they're going to need him. All we can do is wait and see what happens when the season starts."

Johnson as always provided a great deal of entertainment and we always appreciate his time. 

Atlanta's Falcon Report 6-27 Update!

Here's what you may have missed on the Falcon Report since Wednesday June 24th, 2020!

Christopher Smitherman II

Julio Jones handles the Bucs.

Julio Jones doesn't like the Bucs, and you can tell by his performance in 2017.

Malik Brown

NFL Game! Postponed To 2021!?!

NFL Hall of Fame game gets postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 health concerns

William B. Carver

Matt Ryan to host radiothon for ATL cause

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to host a radiothon to help Advance the Lives(ATL) of the Black Community

Christian Crittenden

OPINION: NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Providing The Next Generation With Role Model

Wallace's impact on NASCAR similar to that of Michael Vick's on the game of football

Jeremy Johnson

William B. Carver

Tampa Bay Buccaneers holding group workouts against recent NFLPA guidelines

Should the NFL enact stricter social distancing rules for its players?

Dave Holcomb

Christian Crittenden

Report: NFL To Address Reopening Plans In Conference Call On Thursday

How will the NFL reopen the team facilities this summer?

Dave Holcomb

Giving Jamon Brown His Flowers

While Matt Ryan has received plenty of coverage on his fundraising efforts for the Black community in Atlanta, guard Jason Brown has been hard at work as well.

Rashad Milligan

Can Todd Gurley II Return To MVP Form For The Atlanta Falcons?

Zach Hood

Christian Crittenden

Atlanta's Falcon Report Mid Week Update! 6-24

Here's what you missed on the Falcon Report so far during the week of June 22nd, 2020!

Christopher Smitherman II