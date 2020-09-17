SI.com
Atlanta Falcons Looking Sillier By The Moment Regarding Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Terence Moore

Did Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris really say what he said Wednesday during his session with the media?

Yep.

To paraphrase, Morris said his game plan was to have his defenders spend Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks trying to stop somebody not named Russell Wilson. The Falcons were looking to slow down Seattle’s primary back Chris Carson, per Morris.

Don't ask.

It's as crazy as it sounds. 

For the Seahawks, who eventually rolled to a 38-25 victory over the Falcons during the season opener for both teams, Carson is one of their running backs, and Wilson is their starting quarterback.

“We were able to physically affect the quarterback, hit him a bunch of times, getting in a couple of sacks,” Morris told reporters. “What I did not do, and it’s solely on me, is give the guys the ability to affect the quarterback mentally. 

"Some of our disguises weren’t what they used to be or what they need to be in order to win a game like that. I didn’t give those guys enough credit to beat us in the pass game, and they absolutely did. 

"Russell Wilson is a heck of a player, a phenomenal player. He absolutely came out that day and beat us.”

Uh, yeah. 

Wilson completed 31 of his 35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns.

Carson carried six times for 21 yards, but did have two touchdown catches from Wilson.

So Morris' game plan worked. Sort of.

See my Saving The Falcons video for more.

