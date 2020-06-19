Thomas Dimitroff Says There Still Is Uncertainty About The Upcoming Season But The Atlanta Falcons Will Be Prepared

Dad (William Carver) and Demi (Demi) are back again.

With professional sports beginning play next month in Orlando, there is still uncertainty about the upcoming NFL season.

Atlanta Falcons' general manager Thomas Dimitroff spoke about how this offseason has been different and what the upcoming season may look like.

Offseason

There is no doubt that the NFL offseason has been different. Prior to the Atlanta Falcons reopening their facility on June 8, players, coaches and front office staff have only been able to meet virtually .

Dimitroff talked about how he communicates with his staff.

“Dan and I communicate all the time virtually, I communicate with all of our staff virtually .”

“ I think this will be great for us as we move on, this has actually precipitated a lot of discussion within football operations and a lot of my contemporaries around the country in this job. How we're going to make remote working a part of their life going forward and their departments life going forward."

Draft

The NFL Draft has came and gone but Dimitroff gave a little insight to what he thought about this years draft.

“I really like our draft this year. I thought we were really well thought out and really direct with what we are doing. We knew what direction we were going to go and we stayed focus on where we were going."

See, I told you a little insight.

NFL season moving forward

Dimitroff did provide a little more substance in relation to what the season may look like from a team standpoint.

“It will be really interesting to see how we navigate travel. For instance, when we are traveling, I know we will be truncating the numbers that we will be getting on the plane, we just have too. We are not going to be able to travel a full plane. So who is going to be traveling, who is not, who has duties on the road. There is just going to be so many changes here. Back to adaptable and we all can’t get our feelings hurt.”

With the Falcons starting out last season 1-7, this is more than likely a make or break year for Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn.

“I believe that we are in a really good spot, of course, there are high expectations coming into this season and everyone knows that and no one is shying away from that , Dan and myself included.”

Just like Matt Ryan, Dimitroff is saying all the right things.

Check out this week’s video above to find out our take.

