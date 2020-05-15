Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Even Atlanta Falcons OC Dirk Koetter asks: Is Todd Gurley's knee OK?

William B. Carver


Dad (William Carver) and Demi (Demi) are back again.

In a typical NFL offseason, a free-agent player meets with inquiring teams, and the player undergoes a physical exam and sometimes performs various drills to determine a players health. 

Like many other things in our life due to COVID-19, nothing about this year’s NFL offseason has been typical. Teams and players around the league are doing everything virtually, ranging from meetings to workouts. There isn’t a set date on when players and teams can convene in person. 

So this is huge . . .

The Atlanta Falcons never had the “typical” meeting with their free agents. 

Given that, there is mystery and concern around the knee of Todd Gurley, the former Pro Bowl running back they signed to a one-year contract for $6 million when the Los Angeles Rams let him go after last season.

Gurley hasn’t been an All-Pro running back since 2018. He now has what has been described as an arthritic knee. Even so, the Falcons signed him, and until their doctors can exam him, the speculation will continue.

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter talked about Gurley via video conference with the media on Thursday. Koetter didn’t do much to ease those concerns about Gurley’s knee. 

"I know, from talking to Todd, that he's fired up to be coming back to Georgia," Koetter told the media. "He can do everything. He's an excellent runner. He's good in the pass game. He can protect. The main question that no one seems to know is, 'What's his health status? What's his workload?' 

"He averaged about 17 touches a game last year, which is a little bit lower than he had been when he was All-Pro. We're just going to have to find that out once we get here and get him working, get him up and running.”

What’s his health status?

Wow.

Apparently not even the person who will call Gurley’s number on Sundays (Koetter) knows the answer.

Questions about Gurley’s health won't go away until he can perform in a workout in person . . . . and, more importantly, perform in a game.

Find out if Demi is still confident in the Gurley signing during this week’s episode.

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons OC Dirk Koetter on Todd Gurley II: "No one seems to know" about health status

Question marks still surround the former Georgia star's health status.

Zach Hood

by

Terence Moore

Keanu Neal is progressing well back on the field.

Dan Quinn spoke on Keanu Neal's health status as the offseason continues.

Malik Brown

Hot start is crucial given back end of Falcons' 2020 schedule

The Falcons face Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes after their bye week. If they want to contend, they must start the season strong.

Brady Pfister

'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19: Looking at Potentially Starting the 2020 Season with No Fans

What does the beginning of the Atlanta Falcons schedule look like with no fans?

Dave Holcomb

A way-too-early look at 2020: Preseason Week One vs. Miami Dolphins

Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at the Falcons' 2020 schedule.

Rashad Milligan

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 15: Can the Atlanta Falcons survive their 2020 schedule?

The Atlanta Falcons schedule is brutal. What kind of shot do they have to make the playoffs in a do or die season?

Brady Pfister

by

Brooklyn123

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn embracing virtual offseason

How is Dan Quinn handling the 2020 virtual offseason?

Dave Holcomb

Falcons kicker Morten Andersen spreading his love of the NFL in his native country

Morten Andersen's game-winning field goal in the 1999 NFC Championship Game helped the NFL's popularity grow in Denmark.

Dave Holcomb

by

dmholcomb

Atlanta Falcons open as home underdog in 2020 opener vs. Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons open as home underdogs to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2020 regular season. Despite offseason moves, Vegas still doesn't seem to like the Falcons.

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons’ defense has a challenge on their hands.

The first four games could make or break the Falcons defense. How will they fare against some of the league's best teams?

Malik Brown

by

Footballfan55