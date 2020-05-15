Even Atlanta Falcons OC Dirk Koetter asks: Is Todd Gurley's knee OK?



In a typical NFL offseason, a free-agent player meets with inquiring teams, and the player undergoes a physical exam and sometimes performs various drills to determine a players health.

Like many other things in our life due to COVID-19, nothing about this year’s NFL offseason has been typical. Teams and players around the league are doing everything virtually, ranging from meetings to workouts. There isn’t a set date on when players and teams can convene in person.

So this is huge . . .

The Atlanta Falcons never had the “typical” meeting with their free agents.

Given that, there is mystery and concern around the knee of Todd Gurley, the former Pro Bowl running back they signed to a one-year contract for $6 million when the Los Angeles Rams let him go after last season.

Gurley hasn’t been an All-Pro running back since 2018. He now has what has been described as an arthritic knee. Even so, the Falcons signed him, and until their doctors can exam him, the speculation will continue.

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter talked about Gurley via video conference with the media on Thursday. Koetter didn’t do much to ease those concerns about Gurley’s knee.

"I know, from talking to Todd, that he's fired up to be coming back to Georgia," Koetter told the media. "He can do everything. He's an excellent runner. He's good in the pass game. He can protect. The main question that no one seems to know is, 'What's his health status? What's his workload?'

"He averaged about 17 touches a game last year, which is a little bit lower than he had been when he was All-Pro. We're just going to have to find that out once we get here and get him working, get him up and running.”

What’s his health status?

Wow.

Apparently not even the person who will call Gurley’s number on Sundays (Koetter) knows the answer.

Questions about Gurley’s health won't go away until he can perform in a workout in person . . . . and, more importantly, perform in a game.

