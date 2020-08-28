SI.com
Falcon Report
This Week In Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Week 4

William B. Carver

Dad and Demi are back again!

Once again we are here to cover another week of training camp.

Training camp is beginning to wind down.

Last week pads were introduced , this week the pads stayed on and the defense made strides.

The Atlanta Falcons defense was an issue in the first half of the 2019 season.

After midseason changes to the defensive play calling, the Falcons began to turn their defense around.

Going into training camp, defense was one of the main focal points for the Falcons.

With that being said, the Falcons defense has been showing tremendous improvement and a bit of ferociousness during practice.

Yes, practice.

Even though there is no preseason games the Falcons have been conducting team scrimmages.

The Falcons are actually scheduled to hold a scrimmage today in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium all while implementing crowd noise to simulate the game day experience.

If no fans are allowed or limited, then the crowd noise may become a regular staple in the 2020 NFL season.

Defense

The Falcons defense added some new faces to a familiar crew of defenders .

Falcon’s rookie, A.J.Terrell, has been making plays in camp going against some of the best receivers in the league. He has made interceptions and tough plays when covering the likes of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

Rookie Marlon Davison is shadowing Pro bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett during camp in order to help his game get to the next level.

Mykal Walker, also a rookie linebacker, has been making the most out of his first NFL training camp. He has been getting a chance to work out with the first team defense during camp.

The rookies aren’t the only players making noise in camp. New Falcons’ Dante Fowler Jr. and Charles Harris have been making their presence felt during scrimmages. Both have been able to get pass the offensive line and get to the quarterback.

The Falcons' usual suspects haven't disappointed either since putting on pads.

Check out this week's episode to find out more about the Falcon's defense in camp.

