This Week In Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Week 1

Atlanta Falcons Training camp officially got under way when rookies reported to camp on July 21.

Quarterbacks and injured players arrived at camp July 23.

The remaining Falcons arrived too camp July 28.

So this week is basically the first week that everyone is together and working out.

There is no doubt that training camp is going to be different for everyone.

Players are tested daily for the first two weeks of camp.

There are daily symptom screenings along with temperature checks for anyone entering the facility. Players wear masks when they aren’t social distancing, even when practicing in the heat.The league request players to practice social distancing whenever possible.

The first 21 days of camp are considered an acclimation period.Training camp activities as of now essentially consist of strength conditioning, playbook studying and no pad practicing. Padded practice begins on Aug.17.

This week was the first week that media was present at training camp.

The media is kept separate from the players and staff, all interviews have been conducted on site but via Zoom.

Media personnel can watch the players practice from a distance.

No fans are permitted to any NFL training camps this year.

What’s the talk at camp?

There are many questions going into the 2020 training camp.

Can Gurley return to his All-Pro form?

Will Hayden Hurst be a suitable replacement for Austin Hooper?

How will the defensive line play with the new additions?

Can a rookie corner make a difference in this defensive backfield ?

Will Ridley become an elite receiver?

Can Keanu Neal return to Pro bowl form?

So , all eyes appear to be on the free agent signings, rookie class, and returning veterans .

That’s everyone right?

Well not all questions will be answered in week one of camp but I will fill you in on what was said.

Player quotes

Let’s start with Gurley. He is now able to workout with the offense in person and continue to get his body conditioned. He also celebrated his 26th birthday in camp this week.

Gurley spoke with media on Monday about how camp has been so far.

“I’m a vet so, I’m not gone complain about not having you know a real training camp in August right about now.”

Grady Jarrett also spoke with the media on Monday and he gave a little incite on what it’s like so far to have Dante Fowler Jr. on the team.

“Being a teammate with him has been awesome. I look forward to him adding to our defense and I know he is going to do a great job for us and I am ready to go wreck it up with him.”

Ridley has been working on his leg strength as well as using a jug machine that allows him to catch passes. Ridley believes his offseason hard work will translate to on-the-field success. Ridley told reporters on Tuesday where he sees himself this season. “I should be elite this year.”

Rookie A.J Terrell doesn’t seem to have too many concerns in these early days of camp. The hardest thing for him now is wearing a mask. He also spoke with the media on Tuesday .

“Definitely the masks are a difficult part out here in the sun, trying to breathe through that mask and check calls on things like that and just running around with the mask on that’s really been a hard part”

Matt Ryan addressed the media on Thursday and he briefly discussed how NFL ratings may or may not effect him and his teammates.

” I know what I'm capable of doing and you know, what my ability is. I know what Julio’s ability is and for anybody to kind of underestimate what he’s capable of doing or his skill set, I think is naive."

Ryan also touched on Madden video game ratings," I think the longer I’ve played the more I’ve learned that my Madden rating doesn’t really effect, you know what I do on the field, so that’s kind of how I sleep at night.”

Week one in camp has been eventful and these aren't even all the quotes.

Check back each week to find out what happened in Falcons' training camp.

Check out this week's episode to see what Demi thinks of camp news.

