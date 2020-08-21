SI.com
Falcon Report
This Week In Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Week 3

William B. Carver

Dad and Demi are back again as they continue their look into Atlanta Falcons training camp.

Atlanta Falcons players can now wear pads during drills and practice.

But that doesn't mean they can tackle. 

It may not seem like a big deal but the speed in which a player performs with just a helmet compared to that of pads is a big difference.

The Falcons can begin to get true test of their new players speed and agility.

Because there is no preseason this may be as close as it comes to real football.

The previous weeks weren’t all lack luster.

Last week did end with a spectacular highlight from rookie A.J.Terrell. Terrell made a leaping interception over Calvin Ridley that had the secondary feeling proud of their new corner.

Of course pads wasn’t the only thing in camp this week.

There were also more quotes from Atlanta Falcons players and coaches.

Head Coach Dan Quinn spoke with the media on Monday. He touched on how the coaches might evaluate players without a preseason.

“How do we create more scrimmage opportunities, unscripted plays against different people? We have a number of those lined up throughout training camp and those will be the best chances for that. When they are unscripted and just playing it like in preseason game format so to speak.”

Pads will remain until the end of camp on Sept. 6.

Check out this week’s episode to see Demi’s reaction to padded practice and find out who was limited in practice.

