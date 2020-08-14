SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNews
Search

This Week In Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Week 2

William B. Carver

The Atlanta Falcons have now completed a week of training camp.

As mentioned in last week’s episode, the NFL has mandated no padded practices until Aug. 17.

So this week was similar to last week in camp with Zoom meetings, daily COVID-19 testing, strength and conditioning and now helmets.

Yes, helmets.

Players can now wear their helmets while going through practice reps.

Players spoke about playing with helmets among other things throughout this week in camp.

Week 2 Quotes

Head Coach Dan Quinn also spoke with the media this week.

When asked if Todd Gurley II, Alex Mack and Keanu Neal might be limited once full padded practice begins. He essentially stated that in some way they will be limited whether it's taking a day off or limiting their snaps.

Coach Quinn was also asked about newly signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard and if he will be playing outside or inside corner position for the Falcons.

“The nice part about him, he has got experience of doing both, so it’s not just where he has to come in and be outside player or an inside player.”

Darqueze Dennard was also asked where he is a better fit for the Falcons and he said, “I can play both so just where ever the team kind of sees me fit to better the team. That's my goal here. Come here and add to this talented roster and get where we want to go.”

Dennard, a Georgia native, spoke about being able to play for the Falcons.

“It means a lot. You know i’m from like an hour and half south, Twiggs County. You know I haven’t been home since high school, so it feels good to be home around family and with my friends.”

Linebacker Foye Oluokun also spoke with the media via Zoom this week. When asked how he might cover a tight end, he gave some insight on how he thinks and prepares.

“Different tight ends will give you different problems. So if it’s like a bigger guy, you know the ball is coming regardless even if you are on him he is going to push off at the end of the route. If he is more of a route running guy, he wants his space. You might want to get more hands on him. So there is definitely different techniques that you can use for different people.”

Julio Jones spoke with media on Thursday. He was asked how he compares his relationship as a mentor to Calvin Ridley to that of his relationship with former Falcon receiver Roddy White.

“That's why I am here. Roddy did that for me so you know my job is to give too Calvin and all the receivers as well. I’m just trying to be that big brother and mentor to give everybody that knowledge I have so everyone can be successful.”

Another week in camp is complete. With players now wearing helmets, they now begin their progression towards next week’s padded practice .

Checkout this week’s video to see what Demi thought about this week in camp.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram! And @1williambrandon

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook and William Brandon on Facebook

Follow my YouTube channel: William Brandon

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DEBATE: Is Calvin Ridley an ELITE NFL Wide Receiver?

Is Calvin Ridley able to call himself an ELITE NFL Wide Receiver? Will this be his breakout season? Check out this debate on the FACTS!

Christopher Smitherman II

NFL might allow “pods” of fans into stadiums this season

Despite COVID-19, NFL teams may allow pods of fans into stadiums during the 2020 season.

Chris Vinel

Julio Jones On A Different Offseason, Being The Best Receiver In The NFL, Calvin Ridley, And More From Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

Atlanta Falcons superstar Julio Jones spoke to media virtually Thursday morning.

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Jake Matthews

Despite a rough 2019 season for the Atlanta Falcons, Jake Matthews provided stability on the offensive line

William B. Carver

2020 Atlanta Falcons Season Preview: Chris Lindstrom

Chris Lindstrom is healthy and ready to produce in his second year in the league.

Malik Brown

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! August 12th, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons' news you missed since Saturday August 8th!

Christopher Smitherman II

Dan Quinn Says Three Atlanta Falcons May Face Limitations In Training Camp

Neal, Gurley and Mack could be limited in training camp.

Jeremy Johnson

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Preview: Jaeden Graham

What will be Jaeden Graham's role for the Falcons in 2020?

Jeremy Johnson

by

ATLriseup

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Player Previews: Everything You Missed So Far

Zach Hood

No NFL Preseason hurting teams

The Cancellation of the preseason is going to affect a lot of teams that have young talent coming in, there are many teams that have young players who are expected to come in and play right away.

Anthony Covington Jr