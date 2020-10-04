Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 35: Where Do the Atlanta Falcons Go From Here?

You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Google Podcasts. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news.

THE LEAD

There is a good chance the Atlanta Falcons will be 0-4 after Monday.

They travel to Lambeau Field for a primetime game against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are an undefeated 3-0 and have the highest scoring offense in the league.

So if Atlanta loses, where does it go from here?

Does Arthur Blank make coaching changes? Brady Pfister and Chris Vinel have talked a lot about that on recent episodes.

Are veterans traded?

Or does everything stay the same?

THE REST

Regardless of what happens against Green Bay, the Falcons' best chance to string together some wins comes next.

From Week 5 to their Week 10 bye, they play the Carolina Panthers (twice), Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos. None of those teams possess a winning record.

If Atlanta is going to make a run, the time for that is upon us. It needs to pile up victories before the final seven weeks, when it meets New Orleans (twice), Tampa Bay (twice) and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

