SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

NFL Facing Toughest COVID-19 Challenge Yet

Dave Holcomb

As sports fans have learned in 2020, COVID-19 can change everything very quickly. That happened in the NFL on Tuesday.

The league did an excellent job of stopping the spread of the coronavirus through the first two weeks of the season, but following the conclusion of Week 3, the Tennessee Titans confirmed eight positive tests in their organization -- three players and five staff members.

Upon learning of the outbreak, the Titans closed their team facility and will not reopen it until Saturday according to ESPN. The Minnesota Vikings, who the Titans played on Sunday, closed their facility as well.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The league notified the Steelers to be ready to travel to Nashville and play, but one has to wonder whether that's a good idea. Forget the health issues, other than a walk-through, the Titans will not have practiced at all before playing the 3-0 Steelers in Week 4.

The NFL has some other alternatives if it chooses not to play the Steelers-Titans matchup on Sunday. The league could move the game to Monday night or later in the season (Week 7) if the NFL also moves the Steelers-Ravens showdown to Week 8. (Currently, the Steelers and Ravens have byes in Week 8, and the Titans have a bye in Week 7).

The sports world will be closely watching how the NFL handles its first real coronavirus crisis.

As of Tuesday night, more than 205,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

Holcomb encourages all Americans, especially Falcons fans in Georgia, to wear masks in public places. Research indicates wearing masks can significantly halt the spread of coronavirus.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 29th, 2020

The Atlanta Falcons are currently 0-3. How are the fans feeling about the Falcons after two major upsets and do they have hope going into game 4 against the Packers?

William B. Carver

by

Jbird404

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 26th, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons news you missed since Saturday, September 26th, 2020! Check it out!

Christopher Smitherman II

Three candidates to replace Dan Quinn as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons

If the Falcons keep up their 0-3 pace for 2020, they will likely be looking for a new head coach at the end of the season, if not sooner. Who could step in for Dan Quinn?

Brady Pfister

Dan Quinn Speaks On Recent Collapses, Job Status, Green Bay

Quinn has seemingly survived another collapse, and will coach on to Green Bay this week.

Zach Hood

Saving The Falcons: As Bad As You Think This Dan Quinn Thing Is For The Atlanta Falcons, It's Worse

With the Falcons blowing huge leads in the fourth quarter in back-to-back weeks, Dan Quinn finally could lose his head coaching job. Maybe. Sigh.

Terence Moore

by

Txfalcons

Atlanta Falcons vs Chicago Bears Game Thread

Here are all the Live Game Updates for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears football game on Sept. 27, 2020! Comment below and get engaged with other Falcons fans!

Jeff Armstrong

by

ceokylecobb

5 Observations from Falcons Second Straight Blown Loss

What happened to the Atlanta Falcons against the Chicago Bears?

Dave Holcomb

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 34: How Does Dan Quinn Still Have A Job With The Falcons?

Another week, another embarrassing loss. Will the Falcons' loss to the Chicago Bears finally be enough to get Dan Quinn fired?

Brady Pfister

Atlanta Falcons blow second straight 15-point 4th quarter lead, lose 30-26 to Bears

Somehow, it keeps happening.

Zach Hood

by

Dix

How Does the Falcons Receiving Corps Match Up Against The Bears Secondary?

Who has the advantage, the Falcons receiving corps or the Bears secondary?

Christian Crittenden