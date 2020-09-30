NFL Facing Toughest COVID-19 Challenge Yet

As sports fans have learned in 2020, COVID-19 can change everything very quickly. That happened in the NFL on Tuesday.

The league did an excellent job of stopping the spread of the coronavirus through the first two weeks of the season, but following the conclusion of Week 3, the Tennessee Titans confirmed eight positive tests in their organization -- three players and five staff members.

Upon learning of the outbreak, the Titans closed their team facility and will not reopen it until Saturday according to ESPN. The Minnesota Vikings, who the Titans played on Sunday, closed their facility as well.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The league notified the Steelers to be ready to travel to Nashville and play, but one has to wonder whether that's a good idea. Forget the health issues, other than a walk-through, the Titans will not have practiced at all before playing the 3-0 Steelers in Week 4.

The NFL has some other alternatives if it chooses not to play the Steelers-Titans matchup on Sunday. The league could move the game to Monday night or later in the season (Week 7) if the NFL also moves the Steelers-Ravens showdown to Week 8. (Currently, the Steelers and Ravens have byes in Week 8, and the Titans have a bye in Week 7).

The sports world will be closely watching how the NFL handles its first real coronavirus crisis.

As of Tuesday night, more than 205,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

Holcomb encourages all Americans, especially Falcons fans in Georgia, to wear masks in public places. Research indicates wearing masks can significantly halt the spread of coronavirus.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook