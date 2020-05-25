Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

With Deone Bucannon and others, the Atlanta Falcons resemble the old Oakland Raiders (sort of)

Terence Moore

They got another one.

Deone Bucannon.

Just like that, after the Atlanta Falcons signed the aforementioned free-agent linebacker/safety Thursday, they had a roster with 17 first-round draft picks. 

Whatever that means.

At one extreme when it comes to those first-round folks, the Falcons have the likes of quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack, with multiple trips to the Pro Bowl on their resumes and the possibility of receiving even more accolades at their positions.

Then there is everybody else. 

Those other first-rounders for the Falcons range from underachievers Charles Harris and Laquon Treadwell to another multiple Pro Bowl guy in Todd Gurley who nevertheless is injury prone to Dante Fowler with one impressive NFL season out of four to questions marks involving most of the others.

Bucannon is among those question marks. 

In 2014, the Arizona Cardinals made Bucannon the 27th pick of that draft after his All-America career at Washington State, and he began his NFL career as a strong safety before Cardinal coaches turned him into an undersized linebacker in the league at 6-foot-1 and 211-something pounds.

The position switch didn't matter. 

Bucannon's Arizona career remained average at best, and then he signed with the Tampa Buccaneers before last season along the way to more mediocrity. The Bucs released him in October, and then the New York Giants grabbed him. 

Now Bucannon is with the Falcons as depth . . . or maybe he'll evolve into something better.

That's the operative word here for the Falcons regarding their collection of former first-rounders: Maybe.

Maybe the majority of them will live up to their first-round status with a change of scenery, or maybe they won't.

After consecutive 7-9 finishes, the Falcons can't survive on maybes.

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How do the Falcons stack up to the Lions?

The Atlanta Falcons will play the Detroit Lions in week seven of the upcoming NFL season.  See how well the Atlanta Falcons stack up against the Lions

Christian Crittenden

by

Christian Crittenden

Since COVID-19 will affect the number of fans at NFL games this season, what does that mean for the Atlanta Falcons?

For the NFL this season, one of the biggest COVID-19 unknowns will involve the fans. Will there be any in the stands? If not, then what?

William B. Carver

by

KittySpice

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady trolls Falcons during charity golf outing

Is Tom Brady helping bring the Buccaneers-Falcons rivalry to a new level?

Dave Holcomb

Report: Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman willing to sit out 2020 season

How much does Devonta Freeman believe he is worth?

Dave Holcomb

by

dmholcomb

Falcons vs. Saints. Who has the advantage?

The Falcons and Saints don't like each other, which means we're due for another exciting two games from them this season.

Malik Brown

How do the Atlanta Falcons match up with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

The Falcons are just as talented as the Packers, but will need to steal an upset at Lambeau to keep season on track.

Brady Pfister

Falcons announce signing of LB Deone Bucannon

Falcons add veteran linebacker Deone Bucannon.

Jeremy Johnson

Matt Ryan raises over $20K with #AllInChallenge

The face of the Atlanta Falcons franchise has used his platform for the greater good.

Rashad Milligan

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 16: Is Todd Gurley healthy for the Falcons?

Should Atlanta fans be concerned about Gurley's health? Just how good is Matt Ryan? Do Julio Jones and Michael Jordan belong in the same sentence?

Brady Pfister

How do the Atlanta Falcons stack up with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Bucs offense is new and improved, but how well does the Falcons' defense matchup with them?

Malik Brown