Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

OPINION: Falcons should take page out of Hawks' book of diverse hires

Rashad Milligan

The Atlanta Hawks organization made headlines last week when its G-League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, promoted Tori Miller to the general manager position. Miller became the franchise's manager of basketball of operations three seasons ago, and she was promoted to assistant GM last summer.

Miller is the first woman to take the GM role in G-League history. The move adds to the Atlanta Hawks' dedication leveling the playing field for qualified candidates of all backgrounds. The franchise hired a Diversity and Inclusion Council a few years after the PR nightmare that came when former team co-owner Bruce Levenson self-reported emails he sent critizing the franchise for pandering to more Black fans than "southern whites."

Over the years, the Hawks have hosted multiple panels and discussions on diversity. Team co-owners Tony Ressler, Jamie Gertz, Jesse Itzler and Grant Hill have all spoken out against racism. It's an act that's become safe because Black Lives Matter has grown to become one of the largest movements in U.S. history. The difference between the Hawks and a lot of other professional sport franchises that have spoken out is the organization's actions have matched its words.

When the team's head coach Lloyd Pierce went on stage at an NAACP protest and publicly expressed his interest in making State Farm Arena a polling destination for Fulton County residents to oppose voter suppression, State Farm Arena and city officals made the venue the largest polling station in the state.

The encouraging news for Falcons fans is that the Dirty Birds are taking action as well. Last week, Atlanta hired two women of color, Rushell, also known as "Shelly," Harvey and Kjana O.

The not so encouraging news? The Falcons have a long way to go.

According to my unofficial count, 68 of the 90 players on the Falcons' roster are men of color, as of July 12. On the official team website, three minorities are listed under the executive staff, a Black man and two white women, which makes up 15% of the 20-person staff. Administration composes of eight white women, 100% of that staff. Minorities make up 50% of football operations, three white women, a woman of color and Black man. Three Black men are listed under athletic performance, which makes up 38% of that department. 

Arguably the most diverse department, according to my unofficial count, is scouting. The department has eight out of 18 minorities, which includes an Asian man, an Asian woman, five Black men and Harvey, a Black woman.

Harvey is the only Black woman listed on the front office staff list on the team's official website, according to my unofficial count.

A Black man is in equipment, making up 25% of that department, and a white woman is one of three employees under the video staff, representing 33% of that trio.

Not listed on the front office list is Nick Jones, who was hired in June 2020 as a diversity coaching fellow. Dr. Kensa Gunter, a Black woman, was a part of the FalconsU program over Zoom, where incoming rookies were taught the importance of mental and health in addition to financial literacy.

The recent hires of Jones, Harvey and O shows the Falcons are conscious about having a diverse front office for a team that is compromised of 76%, unofficially, men of color. But, once again, if Arthur Blank is truly "committed to being a part of the solution," he should look no further than his neighbors next door at State Farm Arena.

Early voting at the state's largest precint begins on July 20.

Other ways to follow us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast on iTunes! (Available on all listening platforms)

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta's Falcon Report Update July 16th, 2020

Here's what Atlanta Falcons news you missed during the week of July 13th!

Christopher Smitherman II

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: LaRoy Reynolds

Former Falcon, LaRoy Reynolds is back in Atlanta to add depth to a young linebacker crew and to provide experience on special teams.

William B. Carver

Vick shows off his cannon against the Steelers.

Michael Vicks lights up the Steelers defense in 2006.

Malik Brown

Report: NFL & NFLPA at odds over injury classification for coronavirus

Could the NFL and NFLPA be heading towards a heated battle that threatens labor peace?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Takk McKinley

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk Mckinley is entering his fourth year in the NFL this season, which will be make or break year for him.

Christian Crittenden

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: John Cominsky

John Cominsky will see a bigger role in the Falcons defense this upcoming season.

Malik Brown

by

Deansaid 1

Matt Ryan, Julio Jones Among Atlanta Falcons Players With Questionable Madden 21 Ratings

The Falcons' Julio Jones is NOT the best wide receiver in Madden 21.

Chris Vinel

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Khari Lee

The Atlanta Falcons' Khari Lee is receiving his second chance at NFL life after a stint in the XFL.

Chris Vinel

Madden 21 Ratings Leaks: Top 10 Players For The Atlanta Falcons

Some ratings have been leaked.

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Charles Harris

Charles Harris comes to the Atlanta Falcons with loads of potential after being a 2017 first-round pick.

Chris Vinel

by

Deansaid 1