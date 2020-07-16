OPINION: Falcons should take page out of Hawks' book of diverse hires

The Atlanta Hawks organization made headlines last week when its G-League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, promoted Tori Miller to the general manager position. Miller became the franchise's manager of basketball of operations three seasons ago, and she was promoted to assistant GM last summer.

Miller is the first woman to take the GM role in G-League history. The move adds to the Atlanta Hawks' dedication leveling the playing field for qualified candidates of all backgrounds. The franchise hired a Diversity and Inclusion Council a few years after the PR nightmare that came when former team co-owner Bruce Levenson self-reported emails he sent critizing the franchise for pandering to more Black fans than "southern whites."

Over the years, the Hawks have hosted multiple panels and discussions on diversity. Team co-owners Tony Ressler, Jamie Gertz, Jesse Itzler and Grant Hill have all spoken out against racism. It's an act that's become safe because Black Lives Matter has grown to become one of the largest movements in U.S. history. The difference between the Hawks and a lot of other professional sport franchises that have spoken out is the organization's actions have matched its words.

When the team's head coach Lloyd Pierce went on stage at an NAACP protest and publicly expressed his interest in making State Farm Arena a polling destination for Fulton County residents to oppose voter suppression, State Farm Arena and city officals made the venue the largest polling station in the state.

The encouraging news for Falcons fans is that the Dirty Birds are taking action as well. Last week, Atlanta hired two women of color, Rushell, also known as "Shelly," Harvey and Kjana O.

The not so encouraging news? The Falcons have a long way to go.

According to my unofficial count, 68 of the 90 players on the Falcons' roster are men of color, as of July 12. On the official team website, three minorities are listed under the executive staff, a Black man and two white women, which makes up 15% of the 20-person staff. Administration composes of eight white women, 100% of that staff. Minorities make up 50% of football operations, three white women, a woman of color and Black man. Three Black men are listed under athletic performance, which makes up 38% of that department.

Arguably the most diverse department, according to my unofficial count, is scouting. The department has eight out of 18 minorities, which includes an Asian man, an Asian woman, five Black men and Harvey, a Black woman.

Harvey is the only Black woman listed on the front office staff list on the team's official website, according to my unofficial count.

A Black man is in equipment, making up 25% of that department, and a white woman is one of three employees under the video staff, representing 33% of that trio.

Not listed on the front office list is Nick Jones, who was hired in June 2020 as a diversity coaching fellow. Dr. Kensa Gunter, a Black woman, was a part of the FalconsU program over Zoom, where incoming rookies were taught the importance of mental and health in addition to financial literacy.

The recent hires of Jones, Harvey and O shows the Falcons are conscious about having a diverse front office for a team that is compromised of 76%, unofficially, men of color. But, once again, if Arthur Blank is truly "committed to being a part of the solution," he should look no further than his neighbors next door at State Farm Arena.

Early voting at the state's largest precint begins on July 20.

