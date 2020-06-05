Atlanta Falcons' reaction to George Floyd protests

Dad (William Carver) and Demi (Demi) are back again.

Most of the world is under protest, due to the tragic killing of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor , George Floyd and countless many others. The most recent killing was Floyd , who was murdered by, four, ex-Minneapolis police officers after a traffic stop on May 25. This was the breaking point. The world began to protest the very next day and hasn’t stopped since. People have shown support for Floyd and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement by various forms of protests.

The protests by-in-large are non-violent with the exception of some “bad apples” that are rioting and looting.

Many NFL teams and players have showed support by donating money, and using their social media platforms to promote awareness .

The Atlanta Falcons organization and their players have made contributions and public statements regarding Floyd and the BLM.

Arthur Blank released an official statement on May 30, in which he mentioned systematic racism, unity and the importance of non-violent protesting , however , he never mentioned Floyd or any of the other victims by name nor did he mention what the team might do to fight systematic racism.

One of Blank’s players provided a little more substance.

Unlike Drew Brees, Matt Ryan showed sympathy . Ryan released a statement on Instagram, “My heart goes out to all of those who loved George Floyd, and all those who have been impacted by similar tragedies. I know that I cannot fully understand the depth and complexity of these issues because of the color of my skin, which is a sad testament to all of the work we have left to do. I know I an only one man, but I also know I am committed to doing what I can.” Ryan followed up this Instagram post with another show of unity post the very next day.

Ryan is leading by example, Falcons offensive lineman, Kaleb McGary not so much. He sent out a controversial tweet, comparing rioters to the cops, who killed Floyd. He then deleted the tweet. McGary did release a new version but Falcons’ fans had already seen the original tweet. The damage had been done. Shortly after McGary was trending for all the wrong reasons.

These posts and statements are nice gestures but are they hollow?

Will teams and players do more once this is over?

How has this impacted me?

I am the son of a white woman yet I am still a black man. My journey hasnt been the same as my brothers but what I face daily is. My life should matter. My son’s life should matter. Black lives should matter.

